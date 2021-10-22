For André Esteves, the R$400 Family Grant is not the end of the world; the risk is the future | Markets

O senior partner of BTG André Esteves said that Brazilian assets are pricing in recent days a greater risk of fiscal indiscipline ahead. According to him, a family allowance R$400 is not the end of the world, the problem is the narrative of how this has been built.

“We have been living through very agitated market moments in recent days. Over the past few months, there has been a lot of institutional volatility, increased bad mood in the markets, foreign investors, the media, which tends to amplify the bad news. We have a factual bad news, which is the Bolsa Família of R$ 400, with the risk of having an additional pinch of populism” — André Esteves, BTG Pactual

The comment was made during the event BTG Bankers Experience. According to him, the problem is not Bolsa Família, which is very useful, it brings benefits to society, with a relatively low cost. “The market is making a new balance of prices, a new reality, with a little more bad mood. Maybe we are more in the middle to the end of the adjustment.”

According to him, more worrying than the internal crises are the external ones, since Brazil has no control over them.

Esteves commented that inflation is high around the world, above 5% in USA, Germany, England. “The party is reaching a point where everyone has had too much to drink, there are people dancing on the table. Someone needs to come and download the music, turn on the light, give a round of glucose. The central banks are not acting and things are too excited, soon someone will set fire to everything. A sheriff has to get into the saloon, push monetary policy, stop quantitative easing as quickly as possible, hold back the fiscal.”

For the executive, the US natural gas stocks are too low and if the winter there is very severe, the global energy crisis will change its level. He pointed out that the world is experiencing a supply shock and that the answer in the textbook is to reduce demand. “O Brazilian BC was a pioneer in raising interest rates and that’s right.”

He said that Brazil has not left behind the achievement of single-digit interest. According to Esteves, the rate may even rise to double digits soon, but then, next year, with inflation normalizing and a primary deficit of 1%, the Selic would fall back to 6%, 7%, depending on elections and the fiscal process. “We are at the most difficult moment, of discussion of PEC of precatório, Budget, Bolsa Família. When that’s over, let’s have some peace of mind. It could be that the markets have a new level, with an average interest of 12%, the stock market at 100,000 points, the dollar at R$ 5.70. It might be….”

