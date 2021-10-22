Former Alitalia flight attendants protest taking off their clothes in a public square

Scene from the video you will see below in this article





Former flight attendants of the extinct airline Alitalia staged a protest in a public square, removing part of their clothing in displeasure at the closing of the company. The act took place last Wednesday, October 20th, in Rome.

Just as you followed on AEROIN, the Italian state-owned airline ceased to exist after its last flight on October 14th and the entry of the new company, ITA – Italia Trasporto Aereo, the following day.

Moments before the airline closed, the union of flight attendants failed to reach an agreement with the new company on the transferred crew. Former Alitalia commissioners and now ITA employees had their salaries reduced by 30%.

With that, a team of Alitalia commissioners, in support, took the famous Campidoglio square in Rome and, in an act of protest, began to undress in front of the public. They were taking off piece by piece of clothing, accessories, until they were left with a type of nightgown, keeping silent until a final cry saying “We are Alitalia”. See the video below:

A former commissioner said: “We came first to express our pain. Solidarity goes to all our colleagues who were summoned to the ITA and were forced to sign a humiliating and mortifying company contract.”





Read more: