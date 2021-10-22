Former Paysandu, Bruninho Metralha is shot dead inside his home in Belém

Former Paysandu, Bruninho Metralha is shot dead inside his house in Belém

Former paysandu, futsal player, “Bruninho Metralha”, 24 years old, was shot dead in the village where he lived, in the Curió-Utinga neighborhood, in the Metropolitan Region of Belém.

According to information, Bruno’s house was invaded by hooded men, who fired several shots at the athlete, who had no chance to defend himself.

The Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) was called, and Bruno was sent to the Emergency Care Unit in Sacramenta, but he died on the way there.

