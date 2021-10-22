Former Paysandu, Bruninho Metralha is shot dead inside his home in Belém

Credit: Reproduction/Instagram
Former paysandu, futsal player, “Bruninho Metralha”, 24 years old, was shot dead in the village where he lived, in the Curió-Utinga neighborhood, in the Metropolitan Region of Belém.
According to information, Bruno’s house was invaded by hooded men, who fired several shots at the athlete, who had no chance to defend himself.
The Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) was called, and Bruno was sent to the Emergency Care Unit in Sacramenta, but he died on the way there.
Send complaints, information, videos and images to Whatsapp on Portal Roma News
(91) 98547-6589or click here and contact us
Leave your comment
Read too
TRADITION
Know how long Maniçoba can be frozen
10/22/2021 05:00
STAY TUNED!
See which municipalities in Greater Belém are vaccinating today against covid and groups
10/22/2021 04:59
JUSTICE
Couple who killed 1 year old child is sentenced to more than 100 years in prison in Parauapebas
10/21/2021 23:55
GET THE BUCKET BROTHER
Eight neighborhoods in Belém are without water tonight; see which ones
10/21/2021 9:47 PM
END OF GRACE!
Police arrest main bank and armored car robber operating in Pará and Brazil
10/21/2021 21:26
Latest news