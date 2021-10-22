Former player of Vasco and Corinthians, Fabio Braz invests in the sale of nudes on the internet

Three years after retiring from the field, former player Fabio Braz found a way to make some extra money on the internet. The 42-year-old defender, who has worked for Vasco and Corinthians, started to sell adult content through social networks, and told EXTRA how the new experience has been.

About a month ago, Fabio started recording photos and videos[intimatetohisfollowersTopurchasethecontentitisnecessarytopayR$3990permonthAccesstotheTelegram’sexclusivegroupismadethroughthelinkavailableontheathlete’sofficialprofileonInstagramIthasmorethan100thousandmembersonthenetwork[intimosparaseusseguidoresParateradquiriroconteúdoéprecisodesenbolsarovalordeR$3990pormêsOacessoaogrupoexclusivodoTelegraméfeitoatravésdolinkdisponívelnoperfiloficialdoatletanoInstagramElecontacommaisde100milsegudoresnarede

— I’ve always been like that in my life, I’ve always liked to do everything I feel like doing, to try out various things, and I was also curious to know how the guys would react — said the former player.

Former player Fabio Braz sells adult content on networks Photo: Reproduction

Fabio remembers the time he posed for G Magazine, an old Brazilian magazine with male nudity content. He says that having had this experience helped him to loosen up more:

– Having already done something similar in my life, I thought I would have no problem. Many years ago I was on G Magazine, so for me it was smooth and much easier because it was my second time doing this type of content.

Fabio explains that the return is still small, but he intends to increase the dissemination and frequency of content to reach more people, not only in Brazil, but “all over the world”.

Fabio Braz charges R$ 39.90 monthly to access its erotic content Photo: Reproduction

The former athlete also claims that, in addition to the traditional package, there is the possibility of him producing even more exclusive content, depending on what the person is “willing to pay”.

Fabio started his playing career in 1997, played for more than 20 teams and defended many teams in the interior of Rio de Janeiro. At Vasco, he played between 2005 and 2007, before spending a year at Corinthians.