Forza Horizon 5: Check out prints from specialist car media about exclusive demo

Forza Horizon 5 is one of the most anticipated titles of the year, especially by lovers of speed on four wheels, and is about to be released. Some media specialized in games had access to an initial snippet of the game. The website jalopnik, specialized in cars, was one of them and Adam Ismail, one of the editors, can play 90 minutes of the game and shared your experience with the world.

He begins by saying that “if you loved Forza Horizon 3 and Forza Horizon 4, you’re going to love this one too”. The beginning of the game is already well known to everyone, as Microsoft itself released a video a short time ago. You drive very enthusiastic cars to get to the festival until you have them taken from you so you can choose between simpler options. Typical of the franchise.

The build that Jalopnik had access to is one of the last before the final release version. After arriving at the festival, the game offers a Toyota GT Supra, Ford Bronco Badlands and a Corvette Stingray. After the choice, it is necessary to drive to the point where a race using an Escort RS Cosworth against a plane happens.

Adam Ismail says that the Initial campaign missions don’t drag and the game doesn’t take long to free the player to the open map to explore however you like.. He compares it to Forza Horizon 4, which does the opposite. “Forza Horizon 5 basically lets you get in the middle of things happening with a few cutscenes and distractions,” comments Ismail on the subject.



With that in mind, he also hopes that the game will free the player as soon as possible to play with friends online, unlike the fourth game that “took forever” for that to happen. This build played by Ismail, however, did not provide any online mode.

About gameplay and the feeling of controlling cars, the editor of Jalopnik said not having felt much difference in applied physics in the new game compared to FH4. He highlights the promise of FH5 director Mike Brown himself, who said the extra year of development gave the team time to work harder on the cars’ suspensions and brakes.

Ismail comments that there were improvements in the animation of the cars as they skid and maneuver, but not in the driving feeling that they bring. He cites as an example a skid made with a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution V with a rally suspension kit. “The behavior at the edge (of skidding) hasn’t actually changed, even if the look showed otherwise,” he says.



He highlights the visual part and says that practically everything seen in FH4 has been improved: textures, lighting, effects, environments and reflections in cars. He tested FH5 on a Xbox Series X. All these improvements are already noticeable in the trailer we’ve seen so far. Ismail says that the way [email protected] it really gets in the way of the feeling of control of cars with high input lag.

Missing less than three weeks to the release of Forza Horizon 5, which hits the Xbox Game Pass on the day 9 of November for PC, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

Source: Jalopnik