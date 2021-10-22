Forza Horizon 5 has up to 116 GB and pre-load the game is now available

Game will be released on November 9th and will be available on Xbox Game Pass

At the same time as the anxiety for the release of Forza Horizon 5 it increases, the wait is coming to an end. THE Microsoft released the game preload for the consoles and PRAÇA, and you can now go preparing the ground to enjoy the streets of Mexico in the new racing game developed by Playground Games

Scheduled for release 9 of November, the game is already on pre-sale and will be present in the Xbox Game Pass. Check the storage size occupied by each version below.

Xbox Series X | S: 103 GB

Xbox One: 116GB

Windows: 103 GB

Steam: 103 GB

The game takes up less space on new generation consoles than on the Xbox one thanks to SSD, which allows the game to have fewer repeated files, due to the faster access of the new storage technology. Forza Horizon 5 can now be downloaded on platforms that use the Microsoft Store, including the PRAÇA, the version for steam will be available for download soon.

Forza Horizon 5 is one of the most anticipated games for this end of the year, the franchise is one of the most consolidated in the Microsoft and has a wide legion of fans, the developer has already confirmed that the new title will have more than 400 cars and will feature 11 different biomes, including even a volcano area.



THE Microsoft also released an exclusive controller for the new game, with vibrant colors, the controller is predominantly translucent yellow and has been offered for sale in the US for 80 dollars, click here to check the accessory.

If you are going to play on PRAÇA, you can now check the minimum and recommended specs to run the game, the owners of the best-selling new generation console around here, the Xbox Series S, you can now check how the game is doing by clicking here.

What are your expectations for the release of Forza Horizon 5? Will you download the game in advance? Participate in the comments with your opinion!

Source: forzamotorsport