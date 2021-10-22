Found 11 thousand year old ceremonial area with ‘penis column’ and ‘head’

Archaeologists have discovered an area believed to be used for ceremonies, structured around a large human head sculpture, as well as a series of penis-shaped pillars, at the Karahantepe archaeological site in Turkey. The site would have been used around 11,000 years ago and is home to important historical artifacts.

Discovered in 1997, the site of ancient constructions, prior to the invention of writing, only began to be excavated in 2019. The discoveries were published in an article in the scientific journal Türk Arkeoloji ve Etnography Dergisi.

According to professor of prehistoric archeology at Istanbul University and author of the article, Necmi Karul, the team found intriguing sculptures of human heads, snakes and a fox, according to the website. LiveScience. In addition, the researchers identified 11 pillars in the shape of a phallus — symbology attributed to the image of an erect penis.

The area is just one of three buildings that make up the complex under study and, as far as could be seen, there was only one entrance and one exit, so that the participants would have to pass in front of the human head and the phalluses exposed in the center of the structure. .

Research is not yet able to ascertain the meaning and motivations behind the sculptures and pillars. On the other hand, Karul believes that ancient civilizations used the region for “ceremonies”.

In 2020, the Turkish archaeological site became news after archaeologists found a new settlement in the region, receiving the title of the oldest in history.

According to the archaeologist, other research and excavations should be carried out in Karahantepe in order to get more answers about the place’s past.