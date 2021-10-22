France to pay aid of R$660 to cover the increase in fuel | World

The Prime Minister of France, Jean Castex , announced on Thursday (21) that the government will pay a 100 euros aid (about R$ 660) to offset the rise in fuel prices. French people earning less than 2,000 euros a month (about R$13,000) will be entitled to help.

The payment will be made in only one installment and will be destined both to people with employment, as well as unemployed and retired people. In an interview with TF1 broadcaster, he stated that this is the “fairest and most effective” solution.

It has not yet been explained how the French will have access to the amount, but the head of government said that around 38 million people will benefit from what he called “inflation compensation”. He also said that the payment will be “automatic”.

The French Executive had been looking for a way to protect purchasing power, in the face of a situation that could represent a time bomb six months before the presidential election.

The first term of French president, liberal Emmanuel Macron, was marked by the “yellow vests” crisis, which began with a rise in fuel prices in late 2018 and continued through part of 2019.

Fuels rose 2 cents last week to historically high levels of 1.56 euros (BRL 10) a liter for diesel and 1.62 euros (BRL 11) for unleaded gasoline, with up to 10% ethanol ( SP95-E10).

All this in a context of rising gas and electricity prices. The gas price will remain blocked “throughout 2022”, Castex said, saying that falling prices “will be slower” than expected.