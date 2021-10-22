Fred, from Fluminense, is denounced for aggression in the STJD and can get up to 12 games of suspension

The Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) will judge striker Fred, from the Fluminense, for physical aggression and disloyal or hostile act in a bid with Ronald, player of Fortaleza. The process is on the agenda of the next October 29th, Friday, and shirt 9 can get up to 12 games of suspension. Remember the move in the player above.

​The bid took place on the last 7th, when Fortaleza beat Fluminense at Maracanã 2-0. In a statement, the STJD explains that “when he takes the opponent’s sheet, Fred strikes Ronald’s neck and, with the opponent on the ground, pulls with excessive force the shirt of the athlete from Fortaleza”.

Physical aggression is provided for in article 254-A of the CBJD and provides for a suspension of four to 12 matches, while the unfair act is described in article 250 of the CBJD with a penalty of one to three games of suspension.

Fred got involved in a bid with Ronald, from Fortaleza (Photo: Reproduction/Globo)

In recovery of a cleft toe of the left foot, Fred already lacked Fluminense in the matches against Corinthians and Athletico-PR. He should be gone for a few more weeks, but ran back across the lawn from CT Carlos Castilho.

In eighth place in the Brazilian Championship with 36 points, Fluminense dreams of a place in the next Libertadores. On Saturday, Tricolor will play the last derby of the year against Flamengo, at 7pm, at Maracanã.