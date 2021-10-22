Friendly fire grows and minister of Bolsonaro says ‘no one can stand Paulo Guedes anymore’ – 10/22/2021 – Mônica Bergamo

The climate in the government is the worst possible for Economy Minister Paulo Guedes.

Palace ministers no longer hide that they want to see the portfolio commander from behind, and they show annoyance with the economist’s attachment to the position.

In the words of one of them, “no one can stand Paulo Guedes anymore”, but he “just gets out of there [da Economia] the power”.

In other words, even with the disbanding of his team, and repeatedly disallowed by Jair Bolsonaro, the minister would show a willingness to remain at the head of the portfolio.

Guedes, in this colleague’s view, would be “very complicated” and would not be able to solve fundamental issues for the government, such as the financing of Auxílio Brasil, a program that intends to give R$ 400 to vulnerable families in the country.

The subject, in the analysis of this same assistant, has been discussed for over a year, without the Ministry of Economy being able to find a way to make it feasible within the then-current rules of the spending ceiling.

In addition, Guedes would not be able to have a clear dialogue with the market, failing to say that the policy from now on will be the same one, with greater expense, a requirement of the situation of social crisis that the country is going through.

On Thursday (21), Bolsonaro’s decision to boost spending in an election year and the maneuver to circumvent the constitutional spending cap rule brought down the Stock Exchange, made the dollar and interest rates soar and caused layoffs in Guedes’ team.

Four secretaries of the economic team resigned on Thursday for disagreeing with the decisions. They asked to leave the government two of the main names in the nucleus of the ministry, which controls the public accounts.

At the end of the day, Bolsonaro stated that the minister remains in office.

“Paulo Guedes remains in government and the government continues with the reform policy. We defend the reforms, which are underway in the National Congress, that is the objective,” the president declared to CNN Brasil.