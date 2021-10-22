Fuel carriers are on strike in at least six states

posted on 10/21/2021 3:53 PM



(credit: Ana Rayssa/Esp. CB/DA Press – 5/26/18)

Unions and associations of tanker trucks paralyzed services in at least six states this Thursday (10/21). The movement anticipates the strike announced by the Brazilian Association of Motor Vehicle Drivers (Abrava) for November 1st.

Associtanque-RJ, Sinditanque-MG and Sinditanque-SP reported that 100% of their members joined the movement. In addition, entities from Espírito Santo, Goiás and Bahia also confirmed their participation. Altogether, this group represents more than 3,000 truck drivers. Until this Thursday’s early afternoon, there were no reports of road blocks.

In Betim, metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, hundreds of trucks are stopped at the entrance of distributors. At the end of this morning, the Union of Retail Trade of Petroleum Derivatives in the State of Minas Gerais (Minaspetro) released a note in which it supports the strikers and warns of the possibility of a lack of fuel at the pump.

“Minaspetro informs that it supports the truck drivers’ claims and has been working with the authorities to seek solutions that reduce the ICMS on fuels. The current assessment is that if the movement lasts more than 24 hours, it is possible that there will be shortages at stations that had lower stocks”, says the text.

The claims of this group are similar to those of other movements throughout 2021, but that did not have great support. Now, the associations report that they have reached the limit. As disclosed by Sinditanque, diesel oil represents almost 70% of the freight cost.

As these entities represent transport companies, membership may increase as associations and unions of autonomous truck drivers begin to participate. The protest scheduled by Abrava asks, in addition to the reduction of state and federal taxes, a review of Petrobras’ price adjustment policy.

Until the publication of this report, neither the federal government nor the state administrations had commented on the movement. Despite this, the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT) published an adjustment in the freight price list. The increases range between 4.54% and 5.9%. It is possible that the new table will have an impact on the strike that has already started and on the demonstrations scheduled for the next few days, but the unions have not yet commented on the matter.