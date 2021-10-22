Fuel on the rise: ‘driver inflation’ soars and is highest in 21 years

This increase began to consume a large part of the Brazilian budget in recent months. The rise also provoked a flurry of complaints from app drivers, who saw their income from work decrease – the main companies in the sector even announced an increase in the transfer in the value of the race to workers.



A comparison with the indices that measure full inflation for the consumer reinforces how the rise in prices has been more expressive for the driver:

The Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) – calculated by the IBGE – accumulates an increase of 10.25% until September; and

The Consumer Price Index (IPC) – calculated by the FGV – rose 9.57% in the 12 months to October.