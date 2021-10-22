Fuel on the rise: ‘driver inflation’ soars and is highest in 21 years

This increase began to consume a large part of the Brazilian budget in recent months. The rise also provoked a flurry of complaints from app drivers, who saw their income from work decrease – the main companies in the sector even announced an increase in the transfer in the value of the race to workers.
–Continues after advertising–
A comparison with the indices that measure full inflation for the consumer reinforces how the rise in prices has been more expressive for the driver:
- The Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) – calculated by the IBGE – accumulates an increase of 10.25% until September; and
- The Consumer Price Index (IPC) – calculated by the FGV – rose 9.57% in the 12 months to October.
To calculate the ‘driver inflation’, the Ibre took into account a series of items, in addition to the fuel variation. The calculation includes the price of new and used cars, expenses with parts and accessories, insurance, among others.
“Gasoline, CNG (Natural Vehicle Gas) and ethanol have been the main villain“, says Matheus Peçanha, a researcher at Ibre and the author of the survey.
–Continues after advertising–
“Gasoline and CNG have been harmed by the barrel of oil, which has risen in price because of OPEC’s policy of reducing production. And there is the impact of the exchange rate because Petrobras readjusts its prices based on these two variables”, adds Peçanha.
The price of ethanol, on the other hand, has risen significantly due to the climate crisis, which jeopardized sugarcane production.