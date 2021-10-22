Fuel on the Rise: ‘Driver Inflation’ Soars, Highest in 21 Years | Economy

The increase in fuel prices began to consume a large part of the Brazilian budget in recent months. The rise also provoked a flurry of complaints from app drivers, who saw their income from work decrease – the main companies in the sector even announced an increase in the transfer in the value of the race to workers.

With the price of gasoline, natural gas (CNG) and ethanol on the rise, driver inflation in Brazil soared and reached 18.46% in the 12-month period up to October, according to a survey carried out by the Brazilian Institute of Economics of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (Ibre/FGV). It is the highest inflation for this group since 2000.

A comparison with the indices that measure full inflation for the consumer reinforces how the rise in prices has been more expressive for the driver:

The Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) – calculated by the IBGE – accumulates an increase of 10.25% until September; and

The Consumer Price Index (IPC) – calculated by the FGV – rose 9.57% in the 12 months to October.

IPCA rose 1.16% in September and reached 10.25% in 12 months

To calculate the ‘driver inflation’, the Ibre took into account a series of items, in addition to the fuel variation. The calculation includes the price of new and used cars, expenses with parts and accessories, insurance, among others.

“Gasoline, CNG (Natural Vehicle Gas) and ethanol have been the main villain“, says Matheus Peçanha, a researcher at Ibre and the author of the survey.

“Gasoline and CNG have been harmed by the barrel of oil, which has risen in price because of OPEC’s policy of reducing production. And there is the impact of the exchange rate because Petrobras readjusts its prices based on these two variables” , adds Peçanha.

The price of ethanol, on the other hand, has risen significantly due to the climate crisis, which jeopardized sugarcane production.

Driver inflation — Photo: Economy g1

The driver still suffers from the disarrangement of the production chains due to the pandemic.

The combination of the interruption of factories and the accelerated economic recovery in most countries caused a shortage of chips around the world and, consequently, of parts, which forced several automakers to stop producing automobiles.

With a shortage of parts, Volkswagen will temporarily suspend contracts from November

With this mismatch, there was a drop in the supply of new vehicles and, consequently, an increase in the demand for used cars. The result was a widespread price hike.

“In the wake of the lack of parts and not having a new car to sell, there was a greater demand for used cars,” says Peçanha. “And this greater demand raised the price of the used car. All this situation generated a monstrous inflation for the driver.”

On the streets, Brazilians who work as drivers feel the rise in inflation in their veins and suffer great losses in income.

Since 2016, working as a taxi driver, Yago Costa, 28, says that 50% of his revenue “is on the street because of expenses with meals and fuel”.

A part of what is left goes to work-related expenses, such as insurance or possible maintenance of the vehicle. “There’s almost nothing left, to tell you the truth.”

Yago Costa, 28, has been working as a taxi driver since 2016 — Photo: Personal archive

With such a reduced income, Yago had to cut leisure and traded meat for chicken.

“Today, going out is very rare. We go out once a month and look there,” says the driver, who lives with his wife and a child. “And we even changed the diet: when meat is expensive, you go for the chicken. That’s how we try to avoid inflation and the crisis.”

The story of Valter Bernardo da Silva, 44, follows the same script.

He has been a taxi driver for 16 years and, with the drop in income, he started working with applications to increase his income.

“My income today is practically 50% of what I earned four years ago,” says Valter. “Before apps was one thing; after apps it’s something else. And now with this uncontrolled increase in fuel it’s another thing again.”

Valter started working with taxi apps to increase income — Photo: Personal archive

Now Valter tries to balance the income by working for apps.

“Taxi rides have decreased a lot and it’s no use complaining, looking guilty because the situation in Brazil is not easy,” he says. “What I need to do is find a way out, a solution to my problem. And that’s what I try to do when working with other applications. I’m balancing my income and I manage to survive, not like I used to, but I can pay the bills. “

And what to expect from the future?

In the assessment of the researcher from Ibre, next year, the price of gasoline should continue under pressure because it is not an indication that OPEC will decide to increase production to meet demand, which could lead to a drop in the price of a barrel of oil.

Fuel prices can also be pressured because of the exchange rate. In 2022, Brazil will elect a new president, and election years tend to be quite turbulent in the financial market.

“In 2022, we can continue with pressured oil and exchange rates, and then gasoline will remain expensive,” says Peçanha. “But the climate problem, which was impacting ethanol, has already improved. So, sugarcane prices and, consequently, ethanol prices may return to normal.”

Finally, the economist still assesses that production chains should normalize, preventing a new rise in car prices.