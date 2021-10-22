Fuel transporters halt activities in six states

Fuel carriers from six states have been on a standstill since midnight this Thursday (10/21). With the act, they demand a reduction in the prices of diesel, cooking gas, gasoline and other petroleum products.

The expectation is that, in Rio de Janeiro, the demonstration will have the participation of approximately 1,500 vehicles from 300 companies, which will remain stationary at the Campos Elíseos base, near the Reduc (Duque de Caxias Refinery), in the Baixada Fluminense.

According to the National Confederation of Transport and Logistics Workers (CNTTL), transporters in São Paulo (in the region of Replan – Paulínea Refinery – and in the Port of Santos), Minas Gerais, Espírito Santo, Goiás and part of Bahia, coordinated by the business unions, also halted activities.

Taxes

The category also asks for the alignment and reduction of federal and state taxes, since they claim that state and federal governments transfer responsibility for price increases to each other, but do not reduce the values, leaving companies at a loss.

A general strike is scheduled for November 1st, which is intended to be an even bigger act, according to the CNTTL, and should be joined by 70% of the sector. The state of strike was decided by the entity, by the National Council for Road Cargo Transport (CNTRC) and by the Brazilian Association of Motor Vehicle Drivers (Abrava).

Support

The Single Federation of Oil Workers (FUP) and affiliated unions also support the strike by fuel transporters. According to the entity, the continual readjustments in fuel prices are a consequence of the mistaken PPI (Import Parity Price) policy adopted by Petrobras’ management.

The FUP disputes the model because Brazil is self-sufficient in oil, having a large part of its costs in Real. “As long as the PPI does not change, inflation, which has already surpassed 10% in twelve months, will continue its cruel upward trajectory, driven by fuels and cooking gas”, criticized the organization.