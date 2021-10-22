Fuel transporters start strike against diesel rise – News

The FUP (Single Federation of Oil Workers) and affiliated unions support the strike of fuel transporters, which began on Thursday (21), against the rise in the price of these products, especially diesel, and the direct impact on inflation and the cost of living for Brazilians.

Read also: Federal government intends to launch a grant for truck drivers

“The continual readjustments in fuel prices are a consequence of the mistaken PPI policy [Preço de Paridade de Importação], adopted by Petrobras’ management and maintained by the Bolsonaro government,” criticized the FUP.

Petrobras’ pricing policy is based on international oil prices, the variation of the dollar and import costs, which is contested by the entity because Brazil is self-sufficient in oil, that is, it has a large part of its costs in real.

“As long as the PPI does not change, inflation, which already exceeds 10% in twelve months, will continue its cruel upward trajectory, driven by fuels and cooking gas, whose price per 13 kg cylinder already exceeds R$ 100.00, the equivalent of about 10% of the minimum wage”, criticized the FUP.

The stoppage of fuel carriers has the high prices of these products as a motivation. The expectation is that vehicles will not leave companies to avoid problems on the highways, as occurred in other strikes.

Another strike, involving cargo in general, is scheduled for November 1st.