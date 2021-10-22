Future Ibovespa reverberates with ministerial stampede and drops; dollar rises again, to R$ 5.70

SAO PAULO – The Ibovespa futures trades in decline, indicating the continuity of the market’s risk aversion in today’s session (22). In the last 24 hours, the perception of fiscal risks has increased considerably, raising the sentiment of risk aversion among investors. The Chamber of Deputies is going to decide on the rule for correction of spending ceilings, approved yesterday by the special commission of the PEC dos Precatórios.

With the articulations for the budget ceiling to accommodate Brazil Aid, a benefit that should not cost less than R$400 per family, there was a stampede of secretaries from the Ministry of Economy. The fiscal scenario is even more cloudy with a possible aid, also R$ 400 for truck drivers.

After the Ibovespa dropped 2.75% the day before, the MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (EWZ), the main ETF (passive management funds that track an index and are traded on the stock exchange) of the ADRs (in practice, the shares of Brazilian companies traded in the United States) Brazilians have a new session of fall, of more than 1%, after having fallen 4.8% on Thursday.

At 9:13 am (Brasilia time), Ibovespa futures maturing in December 2021 dropped 0.72% to 107,870 points.

The commercial dollar opened higher and rose another 0.62% to R$5.702 on purchase and R$5.703 on sale. The dollar futures for November 2021 advances 0.75% to R$ 5.709.

Future interest, which yesterday soared in the after market with Guedes’ statements, they start the day at an expressive high. In the futures interest market, the DI for January 2023 was up 28 basis points, at 10.44%; DI for January 2025 was up 34 basis points at 11.48%; and the DI for January 2027 recorded an increase of 41 basis points, at 11.88%.

Correction in spending ceiling

The special commission that analyzes the PEC of court orders concluded the night before the vote on the text that postpones the payment of part of the government’s judicial debts and changes the rule for correction of the spending ceiling. Combined, the changes will open BRL 83.6 billion in the ceiling in 2022, according to government calculations, according to Broadcast. The Jair Bolsonaro government will have this space at its disposal in the year in which the president will seek re-election.

The vote on the highlights did not result in any new changes to the text, which should go to plenary next week. At the end of the session, the rapporteur, Deputy Hugo Motta (Republicanos-PB), said that the decision to change the rules to ensure a payment of R$ 400 by December 2022 to 17 million families of Auxílio Brasil is political.

At night, live, Jair Bolsonaro said that the market is “nervous” with the measures announced by him. “If you blow up Brazil’s economy, the market (sic), you will be harmed too”, declared the Chief Executive in a live broadcast on social networks.

Diesel assistance

Investors also echoed Bolsonaro’s announcement about helping truck drivers. However, the category did not look favorably on the measure. It is happening behind the scenes at Palácio do Planalto that the value of the transfers would reach R$ 400, the same as Auxílio Brasil, the new social program that will replace Bolsa Família.

“The category is, en masse, repudiating his speech. We don’t want crumbs and we’re not begging for anything,” said José Roberto Stringasci, by telephone, to InfoMoney. Stringasci is the current president of ANTB (National Transport Association of Brazil), one of the entities that represent autonomous truck drivers in the country.

Stampede in the Economy

After the change in the spending ceiling, the Ministry of Economy suffered a stampede. The Special Secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Bruno Funchal, and the Secretary of the National Treasury, Jeferson Bittencourt, asked Minister Paulo Guedes to resign from their positions.

Additionally, the deputy special secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Gildenora Dantas, and the deputy secretary of the National Treasury, Rafael Araujo, also asked for “personal reasons” to resign from their positions.

The Ministry of Economy clarified that “the secretaries will wait for the minister’s nominations to replace them and make an adequate transition of positions. They continue to dispatch with the minister during this period”.

international markets

Futures indices point to another day of gains on the New York Stock Exchanges. Yesterday, the S&P 500 renewed its historic high, while the crop of corporate balance sheets continues to bring better-than-expected results. Among 101 S&P 500 companies that have reported results so far, 82.6% beat expectations, according to data from FactSet.

Dow Jones index futures advance 0.22%; S&P 500 futures are up 0.11% and Nasdaq futures are down 0.17%.

Reports said that Chinese developer Evergrande is due to pay off debts that had fallen due in September by Saturday, a report that cheered markets. The company’s shares advanced 4.26% in Hong Kong.

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 index, which brings together the shares of 600 companies from all major sectors in 17 European countries, is up 0.74% amid positive news about Evergrande.

In the UK, however, research GfK October’s consumer confidence index indicates the worst result since February, amid fears over rising energy prices and new Covid cases that raise doubts about the economy’s recovery. THE GfK it also indicates that more Britons believe inflation will accelerate in the next 12 months.

In addition, the composite Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI), which includes both services and manufacturing, scores 54.3 points, down from 56.2 in September, amid rising prices and expectations for inflation. In Germany, Reuters reported that the three main parties are in talks for Social Democratic Party (SPD in German) leader Olaf Scholz to be elected chancellor in December, ending decades of domination by the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

Prices of a barrel of oil advanced, and those of iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange retreated.

corporate radar

Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6)

Eletrobras reported that, this Friday (22), Resolution 23/2021 of the National Energy Policy Council (CNPE) was published in the Federal Official Gazette, which establishes guidelines for defining the price of the power plant’s energy. Angra 3 Nuclear Thermoelectric.

The price of the electric energy produced by the Plant will be the result of studies by the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), and will consider the economic and financial feasibility of the project within the term of the plant’s energy commercialization contract, as well as its financialability in market conditions.

3R (RRRP3)

3R Petroleum (RRRP3) confirmed that it intends to carry out a subsequent share offering, with an amount still under study and with a launch date to be defined.

The funds will be used to pay for ongoing acquisitions and investments for asset development.

In addition, the company registered a request to offer debentures in the amount of R$1.6 billion, in up to three series, not convertible into shares.

According to a statement, the resources of the first series will be used for future payment or reimbursement of expenses for the implementation of the Project.

While the resources of the second and third series will be used for the early redemption of the second issue of debentures of SPE 3R Petroleum.

Security Box (CXSE3)

Caixa Seguridade (CXSE3) approved dividend payments in the amount of R$0.244 per share.

Dividends will be paid on November 16, 2021 and will be based on the shareholding position as of November 4 of this year.

Renner Stores (LREN3)

Lojas Renner (LREN3) announces that the EGM called for yesterday, at 1:00 pm, was not held due to lack of a minimum quorum

At the meeting, a proposal for a 10% bonus in the retailer’s shares would be examined.

According to Lojas Renner, the EGM will be held on second call on November 4, at 1:00 pm, in virtual format.

MRV (MRVE3)

MRV (MRVE3) approved the 20th issue of debentures by the company, in the total amount of R$700 million, in two series.

According to the construction company, the funds raised will be used in activities related to the ordinary management of the business.

Minerva (BEEF3)

Minerva (BEEF3) concluded yesterday (21) the offering of the 11th issue of simple debentures, in the amount of R$ 400 million, maturing in 5 years, with a yield of CDI +1.60% pa

In addition, Minerva launched an application to support rural producers, the SMGeo Prospec.

The application allows rural producers, throughout Brazil, to carry out detailed geospatial research, with access to historical and socio-environmental analyzes of the farms, using only SICAR.

CESP (CESP6)

CESP (CESP6) approved on Thursday (21) the creation of a special committee to negotiate the corporate reorganization for the incorporation of shares issued by the company by VTRM Energia.

The committee will be composed of three people, Glaisy Peres Domingues, Felipe Dutra Cançado and Fernando Fontes Iunes.

Last Monday (18), the controlling shareholders announced their intention to consolidate energy assets in Brazil, creating one of the leading companies in the sector and with shares listed on B3’s Novo Mercado.

Trisul (TRIS3)

Trisul (TRIS3) reported net sales of R$164.81 million in 3Q21, a performance 33% lower than the same period in 2020. Launches totaled R$303.5 million in the period, growth of 22% in the year.

