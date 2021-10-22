Gabby Petito Case: Lawyer comments on Brian Laudrie’s parents recognize remains of found body

The case of Gabby Petito seems to have taken a new tragic turn… A fugitive since September 14, ex-youtuber fiance Brian Laundrie has been sought out across the United States. This week, the boy’s family took the FBI to a trail he used to frequent, and at the scene, agents came across remains and objects that were supposed to be Laundrie’s. This Wednesday (20), Chris and Roberta Laundrie’s lawyer, Steven Bertolino, made a shocking revelation about the findings.

In an interview with Chris Cuomo of CNN, the lawyer spoke about the reaction of the fugitive’s parents when they found out about the body, which was found in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, a densely wooded reserve in Florida. “Brian Laundrie’s parents are heartbroken. It’s very sad, you can imagine as a parent, finding your child’s belongings next to the remains”, declared Bertolino.

Continues after Advertising

When asked if the FBI had, in fact, confirmed that the remains are Petito’s ex-fiancé, Steven just insisted: “The probability that the remains found are Brian’s is high.” In an attempt to get more information, the presenter asked, if Brian has died, if the boy’s parents would reveal what they know about Gabby’s death. The lawyer changed the subject. “Now is not the time to discuss this. [As informações] may surface in the future or not. For now, let’s wait for the autopsy results and maybe we’ll talk about it again,” Steven scored.

Laundrie Family Lawyer Talks to CNN pic.twitter.com/JG4r1VYMvP — Only Media (@MediasSo) October 21, 2021

Bertolino also shared details of how the FBI arrived at the location where the body was found. According to him, Chris and Roberta contacted authorities on Tuesday night (19) to say they wanted to look for their son on the trail on Wednesday morning. The discovery of Brian’s belongings – including a backpack, a notebook and a few pieces of clothing – was a total coincidence. Next to the objects, authorities also identified what would be partial human remains. These remains were in an area that is underwater, as reported by North Port police spokesman Josh Taylor, about four kilometers inside the reserve.

Also according to a CNN report, a medical examiner was in charge of the case, but formal identification of the suspect body could take a little longer. That’s because a source close to the investigation revealed to the vehicle that the remains “appear to have been there for some time.” “Based on the state of the remains, it may take some time for official identification. It will be a very thorough process with the coroner”, said the anonymous witness.

During a press conference yesterday afternoon (20), the FBI reinforced that, even with the discovery, the search for Brian will not be ended. They added that investigation teams will stay at the location where the body was found for several days to gather evidence.