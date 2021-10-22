Gabby Petito case: Police confirm remains found in Florida are from youtuber fiance; know details

New developments in the case of Gabby Petito… A fugitive since September 14, the ex-fiancé of youtuber, Brian Laundrie, was being sought around the United States. This Thursday (21st), TMZ reported that the remains found on a hiking trail in Florida belong to Laundrie. The news was confirmed by the FBI and the family’s attorney.

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the remains found in the reserve yesterday are, in fact, Brian’s. We have no further comments at this time and we ask that you respect the privacy of the family”, Steven Bertolino told the publication.

The FBI also spoke out about the discovery: “On October 21, 2021, a comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found at the T. Mabry Carlton Jr Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are from Brian Laundrie.”, says the statement. Despite the confirmation, there is still no information if he was involved in the death or disappearance of the bride.

This week, the boy’s family took the FBI to a trail he used to frequent and, on the spot, the agents came across remains and objects that supposedly belonged to YouTuber’s ex-fiancé. The coroner went there, as did a human remains detection team from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office with sniffer dogs. According to the lawyer, the possible evidence came to light after a “brief search” by Chris and Roberta.

On Twitter, Fox News journalist Laura Ingle shared a video of Brian’s parents investigating the reservation looking for their son. “Runaway Brian Laundrie’s parents ventured into Florida’s Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, where Fox News Digital saw an official apparently tell them that the police ‘might have found something.’ he wrote.

The parents of fugitive Brian Laundrie, ventured into Florida’s Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park today, where Fox News Digital saw an officer apparently tell parents that law enforcement “might have found something.” @FoxNews @FoxNewsDigital #gabbypetitio #BrianLaundrie pic.twitter.com/KNo9WZyM5a — Laura Ingle NOT Ingraham (@lauraingle) October 20, 2021

In an interview with CNN this Wednesday (20th), Bertolino had already suggested that the remains in the environmental park could belong to the young man: “Brian Laundrie’s parents are heartbroken. It’s very sad, you can imagine as a parent, finding your child’s belongings alongside the remains. The probability that they are Brian’s is great”, declared the lawyer.

remember the case

Gabby Petito spent the northern hemisphere summer (between June and August) traveling across the western United States with then fiance Brian Laundrie. The duo documented their adventures on social media and also in videos posted on YouTube. However, on September 1, Laundrie returned to his Florida home alone. From then on, the influencer’s family could no longer get in touch with her. On September 11, the girl’s parents reported her disappearance to the authorities.

After an extensive search, YouTuber’s remains were found on September 19th. According to the forensics, the youtuber was murdered about four weeks before her body was located in Bridger-Teton National Park. The cause of death, in turn, would have been strangulation. After necropsy, the possibility of pregnancy was also ruled out.

According to Gabby’s mother, Nichole Schmidt, and stepfather Jim Schmidt, the girl’s body was in Wyoming, where her and groom’s van was last seen. Brian, until then, was considered only as a “person of interest” in the case. However, he disappeared after refusing to cooperate with the investigations.

The alleged disappearance was only registered by Laundrie’s parents three days after the occurrence and, since then, Brian has remained at large. His family members believe he took a hike in a nature reserve near his home in North Port, Florida, and never returned. Despite not having been officially charged with the fiancee’s death, Brian remained the main suspect in the youtuber’s death. He was also indicted for using two financial accounts that did not belong to him in the days following the tragedy.