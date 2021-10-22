Gabby Petito: Remains found in Florida belong to boyfriend of influencer, confirms FBI | World

The information was published by newspapers and broadcasters in the United States and ends a series of searches for Laundrie, who had been missing for five weeks.

According to journalist Jossie Carbone, who works for an ABC affiliate in Florida, officers went to Laundrie’s family home to report the death of Petito’s fiance. The American network CNN says that the recognition was done by dental arches.

FBI finds body that could be of Brian Laundrie, boyfriend of Gabby Petito

On Wednesday afternoon, Florida police said they had found objects belonging to the influencer’s fiance. According to the FBI, a backpack and a notebook were found in an area that was flooded.

Remains found in a park in Florida during searches for the fiance of Gabby Petito

The influencer was strangled three to four weeks before her body was found, according to Teton County Coroner’s Chief Brent Blue.

Laundrie was treated by the police as a “person of interest” (a term used in the US to designate a suspect or a person who may have a bearing on the investigation).

Not charged with murder, he is investigated for using Petito’s debit card after his death, which is considered fraud.

Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito

Petito left his job in July to travel and documented the trip mainly on Instagram. A video posted on YouTube, in which she and Laundrie appear smiling, kissing and running on the beach, has been viewed more than 2.3 million times.

The digital influencer had been missing since the 11th, and her body was found on the 19th in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming. Her parents went to the police after she did not respond to calls or text messages for several days.

Laundrie, 23, was reportedly last seen in the US state of Florida. According to his parents, he left home without taking his wallet and cell phone, and they feared he would do something against himself.

“Although the warrant allows the police to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI continues to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito’s murder,” the US federal police said in a statement.

With the indictment for debit card fraud, Laundrie, who is not responsible for Petito’s death, could be arrested by any police officer if found alive.