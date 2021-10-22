Gabigol has a confirmed ankle sprain and starts treatment at Flamengo

O Flamengo met another setback in relation to injuries. This Thursday afternoon, in the re-presentation of the cast at Ninho do Urubu, the club confirmed a sprain in Gabigol’s right ankle, suffered during the tie with Athletico-PR, on the last night, for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil.

– After suffering a sprain in his right ankle in yesterday’s game, the athlete Gabriel Barbosa started treatment at CT, this Thursday (21) – informed Flamengo.

As usual, Fla did not inform the recovery period, but the club is optimistic about the return of shirt 9 to Wednesday, in the game that will decide the vacancy in the Brazil Cup decision.

It should be noted that Bruno Henrique, recovering from an injury to his left thigh adductor, also has chances to return against Athletico.

David Luiz and Arrascaeta, others who have muscle injuries, are working to come back against Atlético-MG, in a duel considered to be a “final” by the Brazilian, to take place on the 30th of this month, at Maracanã (see more on here).

Without Gabigol and the other athletes mentioned above, in addition to Filipe Luís (suspended), Flamengo returns to the field this Saturday, for the 28th round of the Brasileirão, to face Fluminense, at Maracanã. The ball will roll at 7pm.