Galisteu reacts after Nego do Borel is quoted live

Lack of information about the elimination of Borel still messes with the heads of pedestrians The Farm 2021. So much so that many participants in the reality show of record continue to mention the funkeiro positively during the confinement. However, this time, one of the participants surprised Adriane Galisteu by quoting the boy during the live program.

In Roça this Thursday (22), the presenter asked the inmates about who they would like to maintain relationships outside the program. “A person who will certainly take to life and will undoubtedly never see again after the show ends?”, questioned the blonde.

Gui Araújo, who was in the hot seat, then evoked the carioca’s name saying that he would no longer want to see him. “Look, one of these is easy for me, who is a person I don’t want to take to life again or see, but fortunately, it’s Nego [do Borel]”, he pointed out.

Dri, who hadn’t asked who he would reject out of the game, asked the question and suggested that Nego not be mentioned this time. “Nego is no longer here,” he warned. “It’s not here anymore, just fine. Who is here at the headquarters that I no longer want to take? Look, sometimes I think I don’t want to take Rico anymore, but then I change my mind quickly because he makes me happy”, replied Bill.

At the end of September, the Civil Police opened an investigation to investigate the famous, who is 29 years old, on suspicion of rape of a vulnerable model against the model. Dayane Mello during in the house. According to participants, Day was drunk when she went to bed with him. Because of this, the artist was kicked out of the program. He denies the charges.