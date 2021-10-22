Galo met with CBF to discuss arbitration and calendar; see decisions

Atlético representatives were on Thursday (21), at the CBF headquarters, in Rio de Janeiro, to discuss important matters for the club, such as refereeing and calendar. At the meeting, it was decided that the postponed matches of Brasileirão, due to the FIFA date, will not be held after the 38th round and Galo was also able to hear the audios of the conversations between the field referees and video in the games against Santos and Atlético. GO.

The pressure made by Atlético on the CBF is, in the view of the club president, Sérgio Coelho, a way to show the club’s opinion on the irregularities observed. In an interview with Super 91.7 FM radio this Thursday night (21), the representative, who was at the meeting, but is already in Belo Horizonte, celebrated the release of the audios of the matches by CBF.

“We were there at CBF and spontaneously, President Ednaldo gave us this news, which was a surprise to me, that we would have it this year, starting in November. We are happy, because we always guide our lives with transparency in everything and when there is an attitude like this, which comes to give transparency to what happens between the field judge and the VAR, we applaud and are happy, because I think it is a right from all of us, including the press, fans. This measure will be important for football, I’m absolutely sure”, said Sérgio Coelho in an interview with Super.FC.

Besides the president, the vice-president José Murilo Procópio and the club’s patrons Ricardo Guimarães and Renato Salvador were present at the meeting in Rio de Janeiro. To avoid further extending the Brazilian calendar this season, one of Rooster’s requests was for the CBF not to mark the matches that were postponed due to the FIFA date until after the end of the Brasileirão rounds, scheduled to end on December 9th .

“There was a moment in the championship when clubs that had players called up could choose not to play during that FIFA date. We prefer to play exactly so as not to get tangled up at the end of the calendar. We did the math and saw that there would be a laugh up front. The club that opted for had a benefit back there from not playing without its players, by their choice. Now they have a burden and will have to play more games in less time from now on. The big problem is also the players’ vacations. They are entitled to 30 days, the union charges this, they do not give up and I think this is correct, they have to rest. If you’re going there on the 20th, 25th as you wanted, when were the players going to take a vacation? It would complicate next year’s calendar. We showed our point of view to them, we had the guarantee that it will not change”, said the president.

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to Minas Gerais, professional and quality journalism. Our newsroom produces responsible information on a daily basis that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on facebook, on Twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.