Garoto does background dances while father is interviewed live for TV; watch | World

Another parent working from home fell victim to a bored child wanting attention while giving a live interview for a TV station.

The victim this time was the German economist Jacob Funk Kirkegaard, during an appearance on a Bloomberg News program.

Kirkegaard of the Marshall Fund was talking about the resignation of Bundesbank president, the German Central Bank, Jens Weidmann, and the economic situation in his country.

That’s when his son decided to do a “little dance” in the background, in addition to sticking out his tongue for the camera. On his back and wearing headphones, the economist did not seem to immediately notice the boy’s presence.

At the insistence, however, presenter Jonathan Ferro couldn’t resist and asked if “your son works for the Greek government?”, joking with the fact that Germany was strict with Greece during the economic crisis in that country, which shook the European Union for a few years.

By this time, the boy was already playing with a mini stapler near his father’s ear, who quickly tried to push it away and smiled, but without losing his composure.

Kirkegaard’s concentration was highly praised in comments on the video, initially posted by a Bloomberg News producer and played by several people online.

The German was not the first father to be surprised during a live appearance. Other interviews conducted at home were famous for having “special participations” from children or even pets.

Last year, teacher Clare Wenham was speaking to the BBC when she had to share her attention with her daughter Scarlett, just as she was discussing the challenges of working during a lockdown.

Also in 2020, a TV presenter in the Philippines had to remain serious as her two pet cats, Bella Luna and Nala, decided to fight a battle right behind her and began slapping each other.

The most famous – and cute – case, however, is undoubtedly that of the American political scientist Robert Kelly, who in 2017 was talking about the removal of the president of South Korea, when his sons Marion and James opened the door and invaded the room.