Gas stations register queues and shortages in BH this Friday morning | Minas Gerais

Petrol stations in Belo Horizonte and the Metropolitan Region register long lines this Friday morning (22). The high demand reflects the strike by tankers, drivers of trucks that transport fuel.
Line of vehicles at a gas station in the Padre Eustáquio neighborhood in Belo Horizonte — Photo: TV Globo
On Avenida Tereza Cristina, dozens of vehicles formed long lines at service stations in the Carlos Prates and Padre Eustáquio neighborhoods, both in the Northwest region of the capital, at around 8:00 am – in one of them, the liter of gasoline reached R$ 6.69.
One of the establishments on this road no longer had fuel to sell.
Station on Avenida Tereza Cristina, in Padre Eustáquio, Belo Horizonte, had run out of fuel this Friday morning (22) — Photo: TV Globo
The lines were also found by the report at stations on Rua Pium-í, in Carmo, on Rua da Bahia, in Centro, and on Avenida Bias Fortes. In this one, a station was out of gas and alcohol at 8:20 am, closed with cones. “We only have diesel”, signaled the attendant to drivers passing by.
On Avenida Carlos Luz, a gas station it was out of gasoline and diesel, only alcohol, at 8:30 am.
Station on Avenida Carlos Luz, in Belo Horizonte, was already out of gasoline and diesel at 8:30 am. — Photo: Júlio César Santos / TV Globo
Race to posts should be avoided, says union
According to the Petroleum Derivatives Retail Trade Union in the State of Minas Gerais (Minaspetro), which represents the owners of gas stations, the Betim base, in Greater Belo Horizonte, is totally paralyzed. In other words, the work of the truck drivers to supply at Petrobras’ Gabriel Passos Refinery (Regap) is not being done because of the strike.
Minaspetro also said that “all regions of the state are being harmed”.
The entity says that the population should not run for posts, as this can “cause and aggravate shortages”.
The g1 was unable to contact the union representing the tankers until 9 am this Friday.