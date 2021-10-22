Gasoline from Brazil is among the 100 most expensive in the world

Although it is also on the rise in Brazil, the price of a liter of gasoline in the country is the 90th highest in the world. The average cost of the product at Brazilian service stations is R$ 6,321. They are, on average, R$0.42 below what has been practiced in the international market: R$6.75.

The information comes from Global Petrol Prices, a service that weekly monitors fuel and energy prices in 168 countries based on official indicators.

The service highlights that, despite the cost of oil in the international market being the same for everyone, the prices charged in each country are influenced by different taxes and subsidies.

The cheapest values ​​found by the survey are in two members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC): Venezuela (R$0.221) and Iran (R$0.330). However, both locations charge prices below the cartel’s average.

At the other end of the ranking, Hong Kong, Asia, is the most expensive place to fill your tank. In the autonomous region of China, a liter of gasoline costs, on average, R$ 14,454.

Although this is the highest price, this level of values ​​is not an isolated phenomenon. In 25 countries the liter of gasoline can exceed R$ 10, and 19 of them are in Europe. The value can exceed R$12 in the Netherlands (R$12.401) and Norway (R$12.242).

Brazilian reality

The difference between the international average and what has been charged at the pumps at Brazilian service stations is in line with the gap that has been pointed out by the Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers (Abicom).

The entity points out that the value practiced by Petrobras in the refineries is, on average, 13% below the international average, which would represent R$ 0.50.

According to the association, this difference discourages importers from buying fuel on the foreign market, due to the difficulty of competing with the prices charged by the state-owned company, which would not be in line with the International Parity Policy (PPI) adopted by the company.

As the production of gasoline in Brazilian refineries meets only around 85% of demand, the difference comes from abroad, and this gap has meant that the product has been brought almost exclusively by Petrobras.

Requests

Last Monday (19), the state-owned company informed that it will not be able to meet all orders for the supply of fuel for November. They would have been made by distributors above the usual average for the standard.

However, the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) issued a note in which it denies that there is any indication of shortages in the national fuel market. “The ANP continues to monitor the supply chain and will adopt, if necessary, the appropriate measures to mitigate deviations and reduce risks.”

President of Abicom, Sérgio Araújo emphasizes that importers can supply the demand, as long as the state-owned company concentrates on selling only the product made in its refineries, allowing importers to seek international suppliers, at market prices.

“If this happens and Petrobras communicates this decision in advance to its customers, the distributors, I have no doubt that the importers will be providing the necessary volumes to complete the supply, thus ensuring that all demand is met, without the risk of shortages for December. For the month of November, we had information from the ANP that there will be no shortages,” he said.

High in the price of the barrel

Coordinator of the Consumer Price Index at Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV), André Braz points out that the international trend is for an increase in the price of a barrel of oil and agrees that there is a gap in the prices practiced by Petrobras. However, it highlights that it works as an instrument to avoid passing on any volatility to the consumer.

“It is necessary to know first if the rise is the product of a natural movement, or if it is something momentary or speculative. The prices of oil and oil products are on the rise because of a reduced supply, but these higher values ​​may encourage some countries to produce more, to profit from this increase, which could reduce these prices a little”, said the economist.

In September, official inflation, measured by the IBGE, closed with a high of 1.16%, the highest level for the month since 1994, when the Real Plan was implemented. The data was driven by the rise of fuels, identified as the main villains of the National Consumer Price Index (IPCA).

When contacted, Petrobras reiterated its previous position, that the extra orders came above the supply capacity, and that, from the market’s point of view, there was no fact that would justify an increase in demand.

The company highlighted that it has fulfilled its contractual commitments, and highlighted that private agents registered with the ANP can import fuel and absorb the demand. However, in the positioning, the state-owned company did not comment on the forecast for imports for December.

Check gasoline prices around the world according to Global Petrol Prices:

Cheapest:

1) Venezuela (R$0.221)

2) Iran (BRL 0.330)

3) Syria (BRL 1,272)

4) Angola (BRL 1.477)

5th) Algeria (BRL 1.848)

78th) Brazil (BRL 6,321)

More expensive:

1) Hong Kong: (BRL 14.454)

2) Netherlands: (BRL 12,401)

3) Norway: (BRL 12,242)

4) Central African Republic: (BRL 11.692)

5th) Denmark: (BRL 11.587)

90º) Brazil (BRL 6,321)

Brics:

1) India: (BRL 7,829)

2) South Africa: (BRL 6.747)

3) China: (BRL 6.746)

4) Brazil: BRL 6.321

5th) Russia: BRL 3,886

South America:

1) Uruguay: (BRL 8,875)

2) Chile: (BRL 6.626)

3) Brazil: (BRL 6,321)

4) Paraguay: (BRL 6.245)

5th) Argentina: (BRL 5.359)