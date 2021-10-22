GeForce Now gains premium level with RTX 3080 performance

Nvidia announced a new subscription level for GeForce Now, its game streaming service. The company promises to offer an experience similar to playing with an RTX 3080 with the new premium subscription that will soon arrive on its platform.

The proposal is very ambitious and will not be free. Nvidia asks for $89.99 for six months of service, which is roughly $500 at the current dollar rate. You can’t call it “cheap”, but it’s an interesting proposition when we research the current values ​​of an RTX 3080.

What comes into question is whether Nvidia can really deliver this performance via streaming. The company guarantees it does, offering play at 1440p and 120fps on any GeForce Now compatible platform and up to 4K at 60fps with HDR on Shield Android TV.

Of course, the person’s internet has to handle the service as well. Nvidia recommends 35Mbps for 1440p at 120fps and 40Mbps for 4K at 60fps with HDR.

The new premium level of GeForce Now subscription was announced along with the servers that Nvidia prepared to handle the service, the SuperPod. The company has put hardware based on its GA-102 chip (same as the RTX 3000) and AMD Threadripper processors in them, promising maximum performance for cloud gaming.

Nvidia promises “incredibly low” latency in GeForce NowSource: Nvidia

But it’s not just the hardware that’s needed to ensure a smooth experience for gamers. Nvidia also says its Adaptive Sync technology should cut lag and other image issues by synchronizing images from the cloud server with its display’s ability to update.

The service is on pre-sale but does not yet have a specific date to start being offered.