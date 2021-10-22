‘Giant’ owl photographed for the first time in 150 years

British scientists in Ghana have rediscovered a species of giant owl whose last confirmed record was made 150 years ago. She was spotted by Dr. Joseph Tobias and Dr. Robert Williams, from the Department of Life Sciences at Imperial College London, who are on-site to study the biological impacts of agricultural development in Africa.

This owl species was first described in 1872 from a capture by a local hunter in Ghana. At the time, the curator of the London Museum of Natural History’s bird collection, Richard Bowdler Sharpe, was responsible for acquiring and studying the species. shelleyi owl.

Since then, there have been no confirmed sightings in Ghana and there are few records of the giant owl elsewhere in Africa. The only existing photos were grainy images, which date back to 1975, and a pixelated blur from 2005. In both cases, the suspicion is that the images do not portray the species in question.

The giant owl has become something of a “Holy Grail” for bird watchers in Africa. Some reports say they have been seen in recent decades in places like Angola and Liberia, but none of these alleged sightings has been confirmed.

The researchers spotted the owl when they accidentally bumped into the place it used as a daytime perch. “It was so big that, at first, we thought it was an eagle,” Dr. Tobias told the university’s website. “Fortunately she perched on a low branch and when we lifted our binoculars our jaw dropped. There are no other owls in the African rainforests that big.”

According to the Daily Mail, an owl of this species can measure from 53 to 60 centimeters, has black eyes, a yellow beak and weighs about 1.2 kg. Upon leaving her hiding place, she stayed on the branch for 15 seconds, long enough for Dr. Williams to be able to photograph her.

“This is a sensational discovery. We’ve been looking for this mysterious bird in the western plains for years. Finding it here in the eastern forests is a big surprise,” says biodiversity expert Nathaniel Annorbah of the Ghana University of Environment and Sustainable Development .

The bird was seen in the Atewa forest, which is well known locally. Environmental groups are calling for it to be designated a national park to ensure its protection. The main threats are illegal logging and bauxite mining – used in the production of aluminum.