Gilberto tells Bahia where he wants to work in 2022 and Santos is informed; center forward was approved by Carille

The scorer has been in the Tricolor de Aço since 2018 and scored many goals with the shirt of the Bahia club; exit next season is certain

Gilberto is a center forward above average for Brazilian football and demonstrated this wherever he went. In Bahia, despite the ups and downs, the goalscorer always scores his little goals and is very popular with the fans of the Steel Squadron. stay.

However, the scenery changed and the direction of Tricolor Baiano was told by the medallion that he wants to get new air from 2022. The information is from the “GOAL” portal. The attacker has a bond only until December and a contract renewal is ruled out. Also according to the report, the aim of the scorer is to stay in Brazil; Santos is interested in having it next year.

“With a contract until the end of this season, the 32-year-old center forward has already warned the board that he will not remain in the Tricolor de Aço at the end of his contract. (…) The idea is to get it right with a team from the elite of national football. According to the Goal tally, there are at least three interested in having the player from the following season.”, said an excerpt of the article.

Alvinegro Praiano has a old dating with Gilberto and the conversations will intensify over the next few weeks. The player was approved by Carille, current coach of the Santos team, and also pleases the majority of Peixão fans on social networks.

The direction of the São Paulo club is excited about the business because the athlete would arrive for ‘free’ and his salary is within the financial budget. This season wearing the Bahia shirt, the scorer scored 21 goals and gave six assists in 45 matches. At 32 years old, the striker has already played for several other teams in Brazil: Santa Cruz, Portuguesa, Vasco, São Paulo, Internacional and Sport.