Girl Power! Priscilla Alcântara, Juliette, Paula Amorim… Women have everything in realities | realities

Tell them they are! In 2021, in the last editions of major realities in Brazil, the first places went to women! The most recent case was from Priscilla Alcantara on The Masked Singer Brasil! Only at BBB, women were champions in the last six programs. The Juliette phenomenon, the most recent, and, in descending order: Thelma Assisi , Paula Von Sperling , Gleici Damascene , Emilly Araújo and Munik Nunes . Paula Amorim, at No Limite, rocked! Any Borges got the better of The Island. Come see a little more about them!

Priscilla Alcantara – ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’

2 of 7 Priscilla Alcantara was the winner of the first season of “The Masked Singer Brasil”. — Photo: Globo/Kelly Fuzaro Priscilla Alcantara was the winner of the first season of “The Masked Singer Brasil”. — Photo: Globo/Kelly Fuzaro

Brazil had known Priscilla for a long time, and had followed her on TV since the time she was the host of the children’s program “Bom Dia & Cia”, but in recent months she has left everyone open-mouthed by releasing her disguised voice as Unicorn in musical reality. With an unmistakable voice and talent, her name began to be speculated from the moment she appeared on the show’s calls, giving a show to the sound of “Shallow”, Lady Gaga’s hit, on piano. And everyone’s expectations only increased along their path to the final and the deserved title of the season. 👏👏👏

3 of 7 Priscilla Alcantara releases her new album as a pop singer days after her victory at ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’ — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Priscilla Alcantara releases her new album as a pop singer days after her victory at ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’ — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

For some time now, Priscilla had already been showing her talent on stage as a gospel singer, but now she is investing in a new professional phase, focused on pop music. Participation in The Masked Singer Brasil came at the perfect time for her to show her artistic versatility and a new, bolder and sexier facet.

And of course she knows how to make the most of the moment! With her name on the rise and an army of new fans, the singer takes the opportunity to surf the wave of reality and launches, this Friday, 22/10, her new album, called “Você Aprendeu a Amar?”. Does anyone doubt it will be a success???

Juliette Freire – ‘BBB21’

The life of the great champion of BBB21 turned upside down! Juliette, who was part of Pipoca, left the reality with over 20 million followers on Instagram (and has already reached over 30 million!). After the whirlwind of the program, the woman from Paraíba managed to pay for her mother’s surgery, Fátima, stayed at Anitta’s house and became a friend of the singer, won a documentary on Globoplay and became an ambassador for the streaming service…

4 out of 7 Juliette stars biographical documentary on Globoplay — Photo: Reproduction/Globoplay Juliette stars biographical documentary on Globoplay — Photo: Reproduction/Globoplay

… sang with Gilberto Gil, Wesley Safadão e Sandy, released an EP of the same name, debuted as a presenter on TVZ, Multishow, and much more! The list of achievements is too long! Check out the performance of her new single on Sunday with Huck:

Juliette sings ‘Mara Difference’

Are we going to enjoy the performance with Safadão for Criança Esperança too? 🥰

Juliette and Wesley Safadão sing ‘Shot/Annunciation’

Gilberto Gil and Juliette sing ‘Asa Branca’

Life change after ‘BBB21’: ex-participants show upgrades after reality show

5 of 7 Paula Amorim in the No Limite Final — Photo: Globo Paula Amorim at the No Limite Final — Photo: Globo

Overcoming in the vein! Ex-BBB18, Paula Amorim faced yet another confinement. This time, in extreme conditions – at the fictional Praia Brava, in Ceará, the scene of No Limite. The businesswoman and former volleyball player was the great champion of the reality show (and after going through the iconic Food Test).

Paula celebrates immunity in the food tasting in ‘No Limite’ — Photo: Reproduction/Globo

Right after the recordings, a surprise! Paula was proposed in marriage by her then boyfriend, Breno Simões. And the two began their relationship precisely at the BBB. Beautiful is not it? 😍 In an exclusive interview with Gshow, Paula revealed that she intends to have children and a house of her own with her future husband.

6 of 7 Breno Simões asks Paula Amorim to marry him — Photo: Publicity/Wilton Burrego Breno Simões asks Paula Amorim to marry him — Photo: Publicity/Wilton Burrego

In the process of capillary transition, the Minas Gerais woman keeps changing her hair! ⤵⤵

Paula Amorim, from ‘No Limite’, changes her look and adopts new braids

Dj, businesswoman, mother and success in reality shows. Ex-On Vacation with her Ex, Any Borges has already launched herself as a singer after winning A Ilha and shares cute pictures with her son!