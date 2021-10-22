Globo actor’s boyfriend was the one who organized gay kissing

Johnny Massaro revealed that he has been dating for eight months João Pedro Accioly, his friend for 24 years. The lawyer and professor of constitutional law was responsible for organizing a gay “kiss” during Pope Francisco’s visit to Brazil in 2013.







“In a society in which a kiss provokes disgust and revolt, it is essential to rethink the values ​​on which it is based. […] The fight is symbolic and pedagogical, we need to overcome the conservatism that generates daily suffering and death”, wrote João Pedro at the time on Facebook.

The protest took place when the pope came to Brazil to participate in World Youth Day and aimed to question the Catholic influence in the state.

The couple recently disappeared on social networks. The Globo actor was more shy in his statement. “24 years of partnership: and life ahead”, wrote Johnny Massaro when releasing a photo with his beloved.

João Pedro already revealed how they met. “I’ve been dating the love of my life for 8 months now (whom I met in 1997, at my grandparents’ house, on my cousin Ana Clara Teixeira’s birthday — who we discovered, on the first date (last Saturday of Carnival), to have been the Johnny’s first “girlfriend”. Right on Ash Wednesday, we drove to Bahia. The following Saturday, we were already introducing ourselves as lovers and, 8 months and many kilometers later, here we are”, he said.