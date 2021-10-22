Globo defines artists released for Teleton 2021; check out

Globo defined which artists will send to Teleton 2021, which takes place between this Friday (22) and Saturday (23) on SBT. The station made available the actors Thiago Lacerda and Thiago Fragoso, found the on the small screen. Besides them, Ivete Sangalo, who finished the first season of The Masked Singer Brasil this week, will appear remotely.

The solidarity marathon will start at 11:30 pm, after the Show do Milhão. With the release of Globo, Band is the only one that vetoed its artists. The refusal of the channel based in Morumbi, in São Paulo, coincides with the return of Argentine director Diego Guebel. In 2013, with him in charge of artistic band, Danilo Gentili broke his contract, signed with SBT and this move would have displeased him.

The objective of the marathon is to raise R$ 30 million so that the AACD (Association for Assistance to Children with Disabilities) can provide more assistance. And this time, the team relies even more on individual donations, made over the phone and on the website.

The number has dropped a lot in recent years and the program should receive a total of R$19 million in company donation checks, and, to reach the final objective, the focus is to convince the public of the importance of donating to add another R$11 million and help to increase the number of visits to the project’s patients.

From 2016 to 2020, there was a significant drop in these donations, representing 120 thousand assistances. In 2016, donations from individuals represented 52% and in 2020 this number dropped to just 15%.

Broadcasters release artists to Telethon

Record released stars like Ana Hickmann and Sabrina Sato. From RedeTV!, Sônia Abrão will be present. TV Cultura also released its artists. This will be the 24th edition of the event, which will also bring, for the first time, the singer Pabllo Vittar.

In music, names such as Simone and Simaria, Gustavo Miotto, Maiara and Maraisa, Thierry, Felipe Araújo, Joelma, Dennis DJ, Patati and Patatá, Gabi Martins, among others, will be present on stage.