Glória Menezes returns to interpret in a campaign with her son Tarcísio

Actress Glória Menezes, 87, returned to work one day after celebrating her birthday in a campaign directed by her son Tarcísio and daughter-in-law, Mocita Fagundes.

On social networks, Mocita shared the photo of the trio in a studio with Glória reading a text. The daughter-in-law said it was exciting to follow the actress’s performance in the campaign.

Tarcisinho and I drove Glória here in Rio — for a beautiful campaign. It was a special and unique day. Seeing her giant in the art of acting was exciting. Mocita Fagundes

Two months ago, Glória became the widow of Tarcísio Meira, a partner with whom she shared historical roles in teledramaturgy in Brazil.

Tarcisio died as a result of covid-19 at 85 years of age.

Yesterday, Tarcísio Meira was posthumously awarded as best actor alongside Sérgio Mamberti – who died in September – in the best actor category at the Bibi Ferreira Award. the last piece made by the actor was awarded.

Claudia Raia, presenter of the event, was moved. Mocita celebrated the award and said it was deserved.