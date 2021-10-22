God of War on PC makes Brazilians file a complaint on Reclame Aqui

Like someone who wants nothing, without making a fuss, God of War arrived yesterday (20) on Steam. Costing R$199.90, Kratos’ adventure against the Norse Gods will be released for PC in January of next year, but it has already reached the top of the best sellers list on the platform.

With that, the game is no longer a PlayStation exclusive and joins the Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone as another first-party title from Sony to be released for computers. And that didn’t make many fans of the brand happy.

On the Reclame Aqui website, used by consumers to point out malpractices and problems with companies in general, PlayStation players and fans created complaints about the 2018 game port being advertised and sold for the PC.

PlayStation fans complain about the loss of exclusivity for God of War, which arrives on PC in January 2022.Source: Complain Here/Reproduction

In one complaint, a user accuses Sony of “misleading advertising”, saying it chose the PS4 over the PC because of the label “Only on PlayStation” and now the company is releasing its exclusive games on the computer. The user also says that he was “misled and deceived by Sony and Playstation, in clear violation of article 37 of the CDC”, citing the Consumer Protection Code.

Another complaint mentions the packaging of the games, saying that the GoW for PS4 “it came with the PLAYSTATION ONLY description on the product box, and today it announced that it is no longer exclusive and that it will come out for PC, meaning false advertising.”

With or without complaints, God of War debuts in January 2022 for PC via Steam.