Google wants to make life easier for those who call 0800 number | Cell phone

The new Pixel 6 line cell phones will gain two new features that have everything to make calls to 0800 phones (or the equivalent in other countries) become less arduous for users. Using artificial intelligence, Google devices estimate the waiting time until the user is answered on a commercial call and transcribe what is said in the call.

Pixel 6 can show the waiting time to be serviced

The Wait Times feature (loosely translated as Wait Times) is one of the new tools. When the person calls a business number, they can see the wait time until answered and the average for the week, at various times. The function allows the user to decide whether to continue the call or wait for a quieter moment.

According to the website PhoneArena, the data indicated by the software are based on the duration of calls that the users themselves make with these telephone services. Google claims that the information is collected without harming the user’s privacy.

The Direct My Call feature is an evolution of Google Duplex, which was already present in the Pixel line Telephone app. From now on, Android should use Google Assistant’s artificial intelligence to interpret the option menus and display them on the screen, so they don’t have to listen all the time.

Software must transcribe the business calls menu

The tool must be able to interpret even when it is necessary for the customer to say their name or account number, in a bank call, for example. It is noteworthy, however, that both features will only be available on Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones. It is expected that they will later be shipped on more Android phones.

The phones were revealed this week after many leaks. Among the trump cards is the new processor named Tensor. Computational power would be ahead of the main competitors in the Android universe, according to Google. The devices have large screens, powerful cameras and prices that are small for the reality of the United States.

There is no forecast for launch in Brazil, according to Google informed TechAll.