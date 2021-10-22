government approves model for privatization

In the first quarter of 2022, the privatization of the largest energy company in Latin America, the Eletrobras. The privatization of the public company has already been approved by the National Congress. Even selling most of the company, the Union will continue to be the largest shareholder.

The National Development Bank (BNDES) Investment Partnership Program Council defined the company’s privatization model this Tuesday, October 19th. Now, this proposal will be submitted for analysis and release by the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU).

Eletrobras privatization model

Eletrobras will be privatized in two steps, being the first stage through the capitalization process, where new shares will be issued that can be purchased in the primary market, until the Union’s participation in the company is reduced. At this stage, money from private investors will be injected.

Also in the resolution that was approved for the Eletrobras privatization process, it was established that employees and retirees, in addition to subsidiaries, will have priority in the purchase of up to 10% of the shares. It was also authorized that other BRL 6 billion can be used by individuals through the Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS).

According to information supplied by Agência Brasil, these people can use the FGTS to buy the company’s shares. It will also be allowed for each person to use values above BRL 200 of your FGTS account balance.

Shares may also be purchased by people residing in Brazil. They will be able to buy the company’s shares indirectly through shares in privatization mutual funds. These funds can be purchased by up to 50% of the FGTS account balance. These funds gather the amount collected and buy the company’s shares.

The council also approved the obligation for Eletrobras to separate the binational plant of Itaipu and Eletronuclear, ensuring that they remain state-owned, in accordance with the Federal Constitution.

Another change that will happen will be in the Eletrobras Bylaws so that the pulverization of the company’s shares is encouraged. This is done through mechanisms to ensure that the company does not become controlled by a single shareholder, or by a group of shareholders.