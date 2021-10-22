Government could make room for up to R$ 40 billion by changing the spending ceiling methodology

Paulo Guedes (Photo: Marcos Corrêa/PR)

SAO PAULO – Minister Paulo Guedes (Economy) has been working with two alternatives to guarantee the payment of Auxílio Brasil, a new income transfer program that should replace Bolsa Família, of at least R$ 400.00 to all families by December of 2022.

On the one hand, the possibility of a license (“waiver”) of R$ 30 billion outside the spending ceiling to pay for the increase in the new program. On the other hand, the possibility of bringing forward the review of the fiscal rule methodology, provided for in the Federal Constitution, to take place only in 2026.

Although the details of what kind of change in the calculation of the fiscal rule could be implemented are not known, calculations made by economist Guilherme Tinoco, a specialist in public accounts, at the request of InfoMoney indicate that the federal government could gain a “slack” in the region of R$ 40 billion for spending next year if it chose the second option.

Currently, the ceiling is corrected by the variation of the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index), released by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), accumulated in the 12 months ending in June.

Under the current rule, the limit for spending next year should be R$1.609 trillion. If there is a change in the period calculated for the inflationary correction in the rule for January to December, the limit would jump to R$ 1.644 trillion – opening a new space of R$ 34.80 billion.

And if, together with this, there is in fact a change in the index from IPCA to INPC, the spending ceiling could jump to R$1,650 trillion – opening a “slack” of R$40.45 billion for the federal government.

The calculations took into account the most recent projections by the Economic Policy Secretariat of the Ministry of Economy for the indicators, as disclosed in the September Macrofiscal Bulletin: +8.40% for the INPC and +7.90% for the IPCA.

If the result is even higher, the room for maneuver for the government with the spending ceiling could grow. Although it is important to emphasize that the INPC is the indexer of a relevant portion of public spending, such as social security and salaries, which could reduce the space in practice.

Economic agents have observed the movement with discomfort, as a convenient and unjustifiable way to change the methodology of the country’s fiscal anchor. The measure is seen as electoral action by President Jair Bolsonaro, who is trying to maximize his chances in the 2022 dispute with the new social program.

The change in the period for measuring the spending ceiling also raises practical doubts, since, in August, the federal government needs to send the Annual Budget Bill to the National Congress. Without knowing the limits of the fiscal rule, there are doubts about how to set amounts for the following year’s expenses.

The trend is for changes in the spending ceiling to be included in the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution of Precatório (PEC 23/2021) ‒ a proposal that should open up an additional space of about R$ 50 billion in the spending ceiling, limiting the payment of debts authorities in which there is no longer the possibility of appeal.

In order to modify the spending ceiling, it will be necessary to modify Article 108 of the Act on Transitory Constitutional Provisions of the Federal Constitution, which says: “The President of the Republic may propose, as of the tenth fiscal year of the validity of the New Fiscal Regime, a project of complementary law to change the method of correction of the limits referred to in item II of § 1 of art. 107 of this Temporary Constitutional Provisions Act”.

