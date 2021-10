Government plans an operation to dilute the weight of the water crisis on the electricity bill

Electric power transmission lines.| Photo: Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil

In a meeting with members of the Ministry of Economy, the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) and representatives of distributors, the Ministry of Mines and Energy presented a possible alternative to minimize the impacts of increases in the cost of energy caused by measures to fight the crisis water. The measure would be to carry out a financing operation with BNDES and private banks. The information is from the Brazilian Association of Electric Energy Distributors (Abradee), in a note released after the agenda this Thursday (21).

According to the Association, values ​​for the operation have not yet been fixed and the MME should start discussions with financial institutions next week. The measure, according to the note from Abradee, should allow consumers to pay for the most expensive energy over a longer period “and, therefore, with less impact on their budgets”.

“These solutions seek to meet the demands that have been presented in recent weeks by Abradee, in the sense that the rise in costs that exceed the revenues brought by the water scarcity flag can be minimized for consumers in the regulated market,” says the entity. This slice represents 70%, formed by the so-called captive energy consumers, representing the 70% of the total market that are compulsorily served by distributors.

On the measure, the Ministry of Mines and Energy limited itself to saying, after the meeting, that “it is studying possible solutions that aim to attenuate the mismatch observed between the revenues collected by electricity tariffs and the expenses with energy generation, between they are a credit operation along the lines of the ‘Covid Account'”, a mechanism regulated in May 2020 and which aims to cover extra costs of distributors, avoiding the transfer to consumers when they happen, making them weigh less, but extend for more time.

According to the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the debate between the entities is focused on preserving the financial sustainability of the electricity system in view of the exceptional energy generation costs due to the measures adopted to face the situation of water scarcity, as well as its impact on the productive chain. The price of electricity has been leveraged especially by the widespread use of thermal power plants (more expensive than other sources) as a tool to guarantee supply and prevent faster emptying of hydroelectric power plants’ reservoirs.

Since September, Brazilians have paid, in addition to their electricity tariff, the water scarcity tariff flag, an additional R$14.20 for each 100 kWh consumed, but which is still insufficient to cover generation.