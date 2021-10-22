Government plans new bailout to electricity sector to cover thermal break – 10/21/2021 – Market

Faced with the explosion in fuel costs for thermal power plants, the MME (Ministry of Mines and Energy) is evaluating a new loan to balance the cash of the country’s electricity distributors, along the lines of the Covid Account, which raised R$ 14.8 billion in 2020 for reduce the financial damage caused by the pandemic.

The assessment that the sector will need extra money to cover the hole caused by the thermals contradicts President Jair Bolsonaro’s (non-party) statement that the sector could already give up the water scarcity flag, which adds R$ 14.20 for each 100 kWh (kilowatt hours) consumed.

With the rise in the prices of natural gas and oil derivatives, the operating cost of the Brazilian thermal park has been rising beyond expectations when the flag was implemented in September, which led distributors to seek solutions from the government.

The water scarcity flag was created precisely to support the strategy of coping with the drought on the hydroelectric reservoirs, but even so, the deficit of the flags account already totals R$ 8 billion, according to Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency).

The topic was discussed at a meeting this Thursday (21) between MME, Aneel and distributors, which was already scheduled before Bolsonaro said he would determine the Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, to resume the red flag level 2, from BRL 9.49.

In a note after the meeting, the MME said that “it has been monitoring the increase in energy generation costs, due to the exceptional measures adopted to face the situation of water scarcity, as well as its impact on the production chain”.

The assessment is that it is necessary to balance the cash of energy distributors that, with the energy crisis, started to face losses resulting from the increase in the cost of generation, without compensation in the revenues received from consumers.

The ministry says that “it is studying possible solutions that aim to mitigate the mismatch observed between the revenues collected by electricity tariffs and expenses with energy generation, including a credit operation along the lines of the ‘Covid Account'”.

Abradee (Brazilian Association of Electric Energy Distributors) said, in a note, that the government has already committed to starting discussions with the financial sector about the loan next week and that the operation should be completed by the beginning of 2022.

According to Abradee, the government’s proposal is to use the BNDES as an organizing agent for a credit operation with private banks. With the new round of credit to distributors, the government intends to reduce the impact on the regulated environment’s consumers, who represent 70% of the market.

“The values ​​of this operation have not yet been fixed, and should be established in the next few days,” said the association. “The measure should allow consumers to pay for higher energy over a longer period and therefore with less impact on their budgets.”

Inspired by a loan coordinated by the government of Dilma Rousseff during the 2014 crisis, the Covid Account aimed to solve a liquidity problem for distributors, providing these companies with funds that would only be obtained in future tariff adjustments.

The distribution sector works as a kind of cash in the electricity sector, collecting money from the consumer to pass on to the energy generation and transmission segments, in addition to paying its own costs.

Thus, if costs rise too much, they may face liquidity problems until the next tariff readjustments add extra expenses to the tariff. The loan, which is paid by the consumer in installments on the electricity bill.

The MME says that the loan is just one of the alternatives under study. “We are evaluating several alternatives, but always taking care to maintain the energy tariff adequate to the Brazilian consumer’s capacity to pay,” said the ministry’s executive secretary, Marisete Pereira.

With the drought on the reservoirs of the main Brazilian hydroelectric plants, thermal plants currently account for about a quarter of energy generation in the country, which justified the adoption of the water scarcity flag.

The price of natural gas has been breaking historical records, responding to the increased demand in Europe and China, and oil has been operating above US$ 80 per barrel, at its highest levels since 2018. To recover costs, Aneel has already authorized several adjustments in tariffs charged by thermal plants in the country.