Government settles spending cap change and Bolsonaro will have another R$83.6 billion in election year – Economy

BRASILIA – The government Jair Bolsonaro agreed a change in the spending ceiling that will make room for R$83.6 billion for additional spending in 2022, the year in which the president will seek re-election. The agreement was closed on the morning of Thursday, 21, between the political and economic wings of the government, after days of clashes between the teams to enable the payment of R$ 400 to beneficiaries of the Brazil Aid determined by Bolsonaro.

The proposal that is on the table and that must be validated with the president is to change the formula for the ceiling, which today is corrected by the IPCA accumulated in 12 months up to June of the year prior to its validity. The idea is to adopt the inflation correction from January to December. The recalculation will be done since the creation of the rule (2016).

This change alone provides an extra slack of R$ 40 billion, according to sources heard by the report. Allied to the limitation on the payment of court orders (judicial debts), which was already a measure presented by the economic team to the National Congress, the total space in 2022 will be R$ 83.6 billion.

It is this space that Bolsonaro will have to accommodate the R$ 51.1 billion in additional expenses with the changes in the Auxílio Brasil (permanent adjustment of 20% plus the temporary portion to reach R$ 400) and also expenses with parliamentary amendments, precious to congressmen who will also seek a new term in 2022.

The correction change entered the negotiating table in view of the government’s concern with the narrative of a hole in the spending ceiling, from which the government wanted to break away. On Wednesday, 20, in Ceará, after confirming the payment of R$ 400, President Jair Bolsonaro even said that there would be no hole in the ceiling.

“We have a responsibility to ensure that resources come out of the Union Budget, no one is going to break the ceiling, no one is going to make any extravagance in the Budget. But it would be extremely unfair to leave 17 million people with so little value (sic) in Bolsa Família”, said Bolsonaro.

An experienced technician heard by the report warns, however, that the “rhetorical juggling” around whether or not to pierce the ceiling will not be enough to allay the fear of the financial market with the changes. This morning, the dollar reached almost R$ 5.70 at the opening, although it cooled down in the next hour.

Negotiations

New meetings this Thursday morning were decisive to hammer out the final proposal, which was incorporated by Deputy Hugo Motta (Republicanos-PB) in his opinion of the PEC of the precatório, prepared in the afternoon.

The economic team was not sympathetic to the proposal to change the ceiling correction, seen as a “little way that doesn’t help”. This wing’s bet was on the “license to spend”, with a limit of R$ 30 billion. But the team ended up agreeing to the new proposal to change the fix.

In recent hours, the change in the ceiling was also discussed with members of the National Congress’s summit and representatives of the Planalto Palace, as well as the rapporteur of the PEC, deputy Hugo Motta.

The decision to change the spending ceiling also gives the government more legal certainty. Technicians from the economic team warned that they would not sign any measure to open extraordinary credit and fund extra-tetal expenses, fearful if they become the target of liability. The edition of extraordinary credits could also be challenged in court. The assessment within the government is that the solution found offers less legal risk.