Government studies bailing out distributors after increased expenses with the water crisis | Brazil

O government can resort to a new credit operation with financial institutions to help again the electricity distributors the strong cash pressure faced in the current water crisis. The difficulty arises from the increase in expenses with the operation of thermoelectric plants, triggered to ensure the energy supply in place of the hydroelectric power plants.

The possibility of resorting to new financing was signaled by Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME), in meeting with the Brazilian Association of Electric Energy Distributors (Abradee) and members of Ministry of Economywhat’s up National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel). The MME informed that it has been monitoring the increase in costs and recognized that the situation is “due to the exceptional measures adopted to face the situation of water scarcity, as well as its impact on the production chain”.

1 de 1 GNA I Thermoelectric Power Plant, at Porto do Açu (RJ) — Photo: GNA Disclosure GNA I Thermoelectric Power Plant, at Porto do Açu (RJ) — Photo: GNA Disclosure

In a statement, the ministry highlighted that “it is studying possible solutions that aim to mitigate the mismatch observed between the revenues collected by the electricity tariffs and the expenses with the power generation, among them a credit operation along the lines of ‘Covid-Account’”. The so-called “Covid-Account” is the loan taken by distributors at the beginning of the pandemic which is still being paid by consumers via tariff.

In this case, the concessionaires had access to the amount of R$ 14.8 billion to honor contracts in the sector, as there was a drop in sales due to the reduction in consumption and consumer default. O National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) mobilized 16 banks, public and private, in structuring the credit operation.