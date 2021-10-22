Government wants to spend R$645,000 on two drones; why are they so expensive? – 10/21/2021

The GSI (Institutional Security Office) has announced a tender for the purchase of two drones that will be used in the security of President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party). The estimated expenditure in the budget is up to R$ 322,945 in each of the devices, totaling R$ 645,890 to the public coffers. But why are they so expensive?

Experts heard by Tilt explained that the values ​​depend on the intended use, but drones used for public safety tend to have very high prices.

How is the drone that the Federal Government wants

The drones to be purchased are described as “unmanned, remotely piloted, MULTI-ROTOR type aircraft with vertical take-off capability and accessories”.

The GSI asks that the equipment have, in total, 38 specifications and accessories, see below the requirements set out in the bid notice:

Minimum autonomy of 40 minutes in climatic conditions typical of the Brasilia climate, with a maximum wind of 15 km/h;

Weight up to 7.5 kg ready to fly, no additional load;

Reach an altitude of 3,000 meters above ground level;

Three types of cameras (wide, with zoom and thermography), telemetry sensor and six batteries.

The equipment described is compatible with the model sold by the Matrice brand, which costs up to R$ 75,000, says company president TJ Drones, Telmo Jardim, which offers courses for those who want to fly drones.

According to him, who is an instructor for the security forces in Rio de Janeiro, it is the requested accessories that make the drone more expensive. “This aircraft [do edital] complete sales cost more than R$ 200 thousand”, he calculates.

Jardim cites the battery and the quality of the cameras as the main accessories that make any drone more expensive, whether for professional use or for hobby. For the president’s drone, six batteries are planned with a autonomy of 40 minutes of flight — the longest time in the market today. Each of these can cost up to R$ 10 thousand.

The cameras also feature state-of-the-art technology: night vision, thermal camera, automated flight, rain resistance and engine power.

According to pilot Fernando Nunes, who uses a drone to take images of the environment, in Florianópolis, there are cameras with thermal sensors of up to R$ 65,000. “Flight time and image quality are what most affect the final price”, he emphasizes.

“There are dozens of other components and systems that don’t even compare to the most popular drones. Drones for the security area need to have more embedded technology and be much more resistant. In Canada, for example, the police use drones up to 150 thousand dollars [R$ 845 mil]”, says Lincoln kadota, president of ABM (Brazilian Association of Multirotors).

These types of equipment are often used for surveillance of areas or inspections, such as agriculture and livestock.

“For this category, the price is consistent with what is offered on the market,” says the specialist, who also pointed out that the rise in the dollar weighs heavily on the final price of the equipment, as the components are imported.