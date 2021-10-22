Governors say the economy ministry’s departure is ‘regrettable’ and see Guedes as ‘weakened’

SAO PAULO – Governors criticized the departure of the Ministry of Economy, after the resignation of the special secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Bruno Funchal, and of the secretary of the National Treasury, Jeferson Bittencourt. According to João Doria (PSDB), minister Paulo Guedes is “weakened”. Eduardo Leite (PSDB) from Rio Grande do Sul acknowledged that Funchal and Bittencourt had been working for fiscal adjustment and that their departure is “regrettable”.

Doria, Leite and the governor of Espírito Santo, Renato Casagrande (PSB) participated this Thursday night in the Infra GRI Brazil 21 event, in São Paulo. They also criticized the Jair Bolsonaro government’s proposal to break the spending ceiling to finance the social program Auxílio Brasil, successor to Bolsa Família.

For Doria, the layoffs are the result of “fiscal, institutional and country irresponsibility”:

— How to break the spending ceiling, even if you want to justify emergency aid? Make the reforms, reduce the size of the State, public spending and invest where necessary – he said.

The governor of São Paulo also cited criticisms from international investors, the fall of the Stock Exchange and the increase in the value of the dollar as a reflection of the economic scenario. According to him, Guedes’ position is “weakened” at this time:

“He is weakened by a position that does not have majority consent from the National Congress and where he loses collaborators from his own ministry because they are responsible people who understand that it is a gesture of fiscal irresponsibility for you to break the spending ceiling,” he said.

Leite classified the resignation of Guedes' Treasury and Budget secretaries as "regrettable":





The Special Secretary for Treasury and Budget, Bruno Funchal, resigned in October 2021 shortly after the government announced the creation of Emergency Aid with part of the payments outside the spending ceiling, something he always said against. The secretary of the National Treasury, Jeferson Bittencourt, resigned in October 2021 together with the special secretary Bruno Funchal. Gildenora Batista Dantas Milhomem, Deputy Special Secretary for Treasury and Budget, also resigned from his position together with Funchal, in October 2021, alleging personal reasons, in the midst of the crisis opened by the Auxílio Brasil project with resources outside the spending ceiling. The deputy secretary of the National Treasury, Rafael Cavalcanti de Araujo, also resigned from his post in October 2021 after the stampede caused by the plan to finance the social program Auxílio Brasil outside the spending ceiling.

— We know that we need to support the poorest through aid and scholarships, but what the government does not want to do are the choices that are proper to a public manager. Reforms could have been done and were not, privileges could have been challenged and were not, expenditures could have been avoided and were not. In order to have money to finance a strong and consistent aid program – said the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, who continued:

— They didn’t do any of this and now they want to open up more spending, this compromises the country’s credibility, increases the interest rate curve, inflation, all of this ends up worsening the economic scenario — he added.

Casagrande, on the other hand, stated that the conduct of economic policy has left many doubts and uncertainties in the market.

— These economic uncertainties in the conduct of the economy and political instability have left the Brazilian environment very fragile. And this is causing these embezzlements in the economic team and that feeds more uncertainty. This is very bad for the Brazilian, this uncertainty has consumed the entire purchasing power of the Brazilian, which is already small for the vast majority – said Casagrande.