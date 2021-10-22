Gretchen poses in a G-string bikini and displays a tanned bottom

Gretchen he took advantage of the sunny morning of this Thursday (21) to renew his tan. Through Instagram, the muse shared the moment of leisure with her followers and stole the show when she emerged wearing a well-cut bikini on her butt.

In the record, the Rebolado Queen appears lying by the pool, showing off her beautiful curves and her full body. “Collagen ok, testosterone ok. Ok tan, peace and quiet ok. Advantages of being old”, wrote Gretchen in the caption of the post.

In the comments, fans and admirers of the brunette quickly made their presence felt with praise and affectionate messages. “Cat of the cats”, “Hotty”, “This is an abuse of power kkkkkk”, “What body is this woman? Give me the recipe, beautiful, beautiful”, were some of the reactions.

Gretchen died? Singer revolts with fake news

In time, Gretchen was the target of a fake news, saying she had died. Angry with the bad joke, the singer published a video demanding respect from her and her family.

“Want to attack me? Attack me, but don’t keep doing these things, which will end up harming my family, my mother, my brothers, I have a family. So, please, whoever posted this news, withdraw because I’m going to send my lawyers to sue you, okay? So, good morning, I’m very much alive, I didn’t die and I won’t die anytime soon.”, shot the famous.

