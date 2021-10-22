GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition free on Xbox Game Pass at launch

A version of GTA III The Definitive Edition will come to PS Now in December

Today (22) we had the release date and the value of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, the game will be released on November 11th. in digital version by BRL 299.90 on consoles and by BRL 319.90 in PC.

And the subscribers of Xbox Game Pass has a reason to celebrate, as from November 11th a version of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition will be available in the service at no additional cost, it will be possible to enjoy the adventure of CJ on your console Xbox as soon as the game is released. A great deal for gamers who own the console of the Microsoft, the game will also arrive optimized for Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X.

Who has a subscription to the Xbox Game Pass you can even download the game by clicking here, but it will only be downloaded when the Rockstar Games release the preload. Check out the trailer for the trilogy released today.

console players PlayStation will also have a benefit in this release, but it’s not very exciting for Brazilian players, on December 7th to Sony will include the version of Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Edition for free on the service PS Now, unfortunately this service is not yet officially present on the PlayStation Network Brazilian.



So far no plans have been announced for a standalone version of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition being inserted in some other service, we don’t even know what made her not the chosen one.

Today is a special day for fans of the franchise because Grand Theft Auto III is completing 20 years of its release, and was the date chosen for Rockstar Games to disclose its price and release date, which will happen 20 days from now.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be released in November 11th for PRAÇA, PS4, PS5, Xbox one, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch.

Via: gamespot