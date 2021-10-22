GTA Trilogy will be released on November 11th for R$320

Rockstar Games has revealed the release date and official pricing for GTA Trilogy: The Definite Edition, the pack that will feature remasters of three classic games from the Grand Theft Auto franchise. According to the company’s official website, the collection arrives on November 14th and pre-sales are already open with prices starting at R$ 319.90.

The computer version of the game is available for purchase through Rockstar Launcher, the developer’s own platform. Confirming the leaks, the game will actually cost over R$300 on PC.

GTA Trilogy had its price and release date revealed

To give players a bonus, the Rockstar store will offer a $10 coupon to all players who purchase GTA Trilogy on the company’s platform. The amount can be used until January 16, 2022 to purchase another game within Rockstar Launcher.

The game’s official page on the Rockstar store also confirms that the collection will feature Brazilian Portuguese subtitles. In addition, the platform lists the game’s official requirements for the PC, which are exactly the same as those that appeared in a previous leak.

While the digital version of the game is now available for purchase on PC, Rockstar has not yet released the game’s page for other platforms. In addition to being released for the computer, GTA Trilogy will be released for PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch consoles. A mobile version is planned to arrive in 2022.

It is noteworthy that, to date, Rockstar has not released videos showing the graphical and gameplay improvements of the remaster. According to the company, more details about the collection will arrive soon.