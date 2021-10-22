GTA Trilogy will feature GTA V and DLSS-style gameplay; see improvements

Today (22), we had great news about the release date and price of GTA Trilogy, the remastered collection of classics GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, PC and Switch. In addition, Rockstar also revealed details of the improvements we will see in games!

4k resolution with 60 fps support on PS5 and Series X

DLSS support on PC

GTA V-style control layout

Improved shooting and aiming, with improved controls for GTA: San Andreas

Upgraded Weapon and Radio Station Selection Mechanism

Mini-maps with improved navigation, which allows players to set destination points

Being able to immediately restart a failed mission

Textures with higher resolution and higher level of detail

A completely reworked lighting system with improvements in shadows, reflections and more

Improved water and weather effects and details on trees and foliage

Draw distance enhanced to provide a new level of depth and definition

Rockstar also revealed the first images of the collection, check out below:

So, what did you think of the improvements in GTA Trilogy? Are you excited to play? Let us know in the comments section!