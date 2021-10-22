Guanabara supermarket celebrates birthday but no reason to celebrate

The anniversary campaign of Guanabara supermarkets, considered a kind of Black Friday 100% from Rio de Janeiro, used to attract thousands of consumers, who formed lines at dawn at the doors of the chain’s stores to guarantee the purchase of products with discounts. After canceling the promotion in 2020, because of the covid-19 pandemic, the network yesterday reopened the sales season – only with empty corridors.

There was a change in the campaign’s dissemination strategy, precisely to avoid the traditional agglomerations, which used to go viral in videos on social networks. However, customers who attended the market reported that they have less money to fill their pantry.

“There weren’t many people,” said Ronaldo da Conceição, 45, an accountant and Mathematics teacher, the first in a line of customers waiting yesterday for the opening of the supermarket branch in downtown Niterói, in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro.

Food purchased by Brazilian families for consumption at home reached 14.66% more expensive in September than in the same period last year, according to the IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index) of the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics ).

The rise in prices comes at a time when the unemployment rate remains high – 13.7% in the quarter ended in July, the latest data released by the National Survey of Continuous Household Samples, also by the IBGE -, with 14.1 million people looking for a job. The average income of those who remain working decreased by 8.8% in one year.

At the supermarket, Professor Ronaldo lamented that promotions and disposable income are no longer sufficient to fill three shopping carts, as they did in previous years. “Prices are not so attractive, and there is the current situation in the country”, justified Ronaldo da Conceição.

Retired Ailton dos Santos, 67, kept the schedule of spending on food thanks to his work as a clothes seller on his own, which helps to supplement the family’s income. However, he says that he also had to moderate his purchases at the supermarket.

“I’ve already programmed myself, but not for the amount I used to buy, a little less. Due to this situation we’re in, from covid, many are unemployed, so they can’t buy as they used to. Things have really increased”, told Santos.

The first day of promotions used to be crowded and disputed among consumers for products, but the first morning of 2021 – the most popular of the sales season, for presenting the most aggressive discounts – passed without the expected peak in demand.

“I’m surprised. I arrived here at 6:30 am, there were few people in the parking lot. In other years it was a commotion,” recalled Roberto Carlos Gonçalves, 54, a merchant, who attributes the reduction in movement to the population’s unfavorable financial conditions. “Without money, it’s very difficult for all of us.”

In 2019, around 450,000 people visited the chain’s 26 stores on the first day of the campaign, which lasts more than a month. Due to the health crisis, the company postponed the disclosure of the advertising campaign about the sales. Instead of advertising pieces announcing the date over the course of a week, consumers this time only knew the day before. Store hours were also brought forward by one hour, from 8:00 am to 7:00 am, to shorten customer wait times. The information is from the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.