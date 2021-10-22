Guedes secretaries resign after maneuver to make room in spending ceiling | Economy

The secretaries of Treasury and Budget, Bruno Funchal, and of the National Treasury, Jeferson Bittencourt, resigned from their positions this Thursday (21). The announcement was made by the Ministry of Economy.

According to the folder, both asked the Economy Minister, Paulo Guedes, to resign, and informed personal reasons. “Funchal and Bittencourt thank the minister for the opportunity to have contributed to important institutional advances and to the country’s fiscal consolidation process,” says the ministry.

The resignations come after the maneuver led by the Centrão to make room in the spending ceiling in 2022, the year of general elections.

“The deputy special secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Gildenora Dantas, and the deputy secretary of the National Treasury, Rafael Araujo, also asked to be removed from their positions, for personal reasons,” the note says.

Replacements in office have not yet been announced. Also on Thursday, the secretary of Oil and Gas at the Ministry of Mines and Energy, José Mauro Coelho, resigned from the post.

Doctor in Economics from Fundação Getúlio Vargas, Funchal is a specialist in Economics, with an emphasis on Finance, Law and Applied Macroeconomics. He has been at the Ministry of Economy since January 2019

He started as program director and, after Mansueto Almeida’s resignation in June 2020, he was promoted to the position of Treasury secretary. Then, in May of this year, he assumed the position of Special Secretary for Finance – later transformed into Special Secretary for Treasury and Budget.

Funchal was Espírito Santo’s Finance Secretary from 2017 to 2018, when he managed to make the state get the maximum score in terms of payment capacity by cutting commissions, suspending public tenders and not granting salary replacement.

Success in the Espírito Santo government led Funchal to be sought out at the end of 2018 to be the Finance Secretary of Paraná, Rio de Janeiro and Rio Grande do Sul. But he ended up choosing to accept Minister Paulo Guedes’ invitation to join the Bolsonaro government.

See below the full note released on Thursday by the Ministry of Economy:

