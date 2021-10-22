Gugu’s daughters are being manipulated by their mother, points out process

The soap opera involving the billionaire heritage of presenter Gugu Liberato gained new developments. After Sofia and Marina, daughters of the presenter and of Rose Miriam di Matteo, accusing the aunt, Aparecida Liberato, of hiding property left by the famous, a decision of the judge responsible for the sharing process indicates that the two were being manipulated by their mother.

On October 9th, the IN OFF published exclusively that the twin daughters of Gugu Liberato accused the aunt of hiding properties and bank accounts from the former presenter of the sharing plan. They point out that the aunt is acting in bad faith, purposely hiding part of the property left by the father. Furthermore, they say that Gugu’s sister does not have the capacity to continue managing the estate’s assets.

Now, a new chapter in the story has surfaced. According to the decision of the judge responsible for the case, Sofia and Marina are being manipulated by their mother, Rose Miriam, so that they can have “early” access to part of the inheritance. The text of the decision, to which the IN OFF had access, points out that the twins would not have “knowledge” to manage the assets on their own.

“The anticipation of hereditary portion to the heirs, before sharing, at this time, due to the emancipation that took place, which was carried out by the supposed interest of the mother, would go against the will of the testator, since, certainly, the property will be administered by the former, by not having the teenagers, aged 17, have the experience and knowledge necessary to manage such a fortune. The influence of the mother on the will of the daughters is clearly seen.“, says excerpt from the document.

The twins were emancipated in July this year. According to columnist Mônica Bergamo, from Folha de S. Paulo, the reason for emancipation it would be because the girls are dissatisfied with the lack of information on the administration of assets and the inventory process, conducted by the sister of the communicator, Aparecida Liberato, at the request of Gugu himself, in a will.

Decision

Still in his decision, the judge points out that Aparecida Liberato will continue as the person responsible for taking care of the estate left by the famous. “Before the inheritance is shared, you will continue to be the executor and executor, reiterate yourself, a person of your entire trust, in the administration of the entire mountain.“. Among companies, real estate and vehicles, Gugu’s fortune is estimated at around R$ 1 billion.

The decision also points out that Rose Miriam is also responsible for paying any expenses for Sofia and Marina. Currently, all are funded by the presenter’s estate. “It is a young person, with higher education, medical, owner of a mansion in Alphaville, donated by the deceased, a property that certainly bears fruit, in addition to receiving from the estate a monthly amount corresponding to U$ 10,000.00 (ten thousand dollars)“.

The text also denies that Aparecida Liberato is denying payments to her nieces, such as health plans, for example, and goods requested by them. “All your monthly expenses are being paid by the administrator“. The document also provides that, if Sofia and Marina want to enroll in colleges in the United States, as they have already shown interest, that the aunt “make the necessary payments“.

In the petition of the 9th, the defense of the daughters of Gugu points out that “it was possible to verify the existence of several other goods left by Gugu abroad, which absurdly and clearly are being hidden by the inventor“. The current decision, however, emphasizes that assets abroad will not be inventoried. Thus, the judge did not accept the claim by the heirs. (Danilo Reenlsober collaborated)