Gui Araujo reveals that he was ‘tested’ by Lary before hooking up with Anitta · TV News

Gui Araujo revealed this Friday morning (22) that he kissed Laryssa Bottino before being introduced to Anitta. In A Fazenda 13, the former MTV said that the digital influencer was behind him at parties and only met the funkeira after being “tested” by her friend.

“She was behind me in the rolées, saying that I was beautiful. That was before I met Anitta”, began Guilherme. “She used to say like this every time she saw me: ‘Hey, is this today that you’re going to kiss me?’ .

“And I think she’s pretty, you know? She has that look of hers there,” he added. “She is beautiful, yes,” agreed Gabriela Pugliesi’s ex-husband. “Until one day it happened, and she said: ‘Now I have a friend to introduce you,’ and showed me her photo with Anitta, sent her a message saying good things about me”, he reported.

“After that, we became friends and she started to want to shake me for several friends,” he confessed. Guilherme also told about Laryssa going to his house. “She lives with me and is walking around naked all the time. Several times I have to tell her to put some clothes on,” he said.

During Gui and Anitta’s relationship, Laryssa was also living in the funkeira’s house and even gave in to the former couple’s first fight. After that, the ex-De Vacations moved in with the digital influencer in São Paulo.

